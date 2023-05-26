The end of the 2022 season was not pleasant for the Minnesota Vikings. The team came to the realization that their defensive play was awful and that area needed to get better if the team was going to improve. The team’s salary cap issues meant some veteran players would leave or take salary cuts if they were going to remain in the Twin Cities. One of those veterans is running back Dalvin Cook.

With the start of training camp less than 2 months away, Cook’s status has not been determined. Many observers believe that Cook will end up in another NFL uniform for several reasons.

Running backs have been devalued in the NFL, and Cook has 6 years of experience with the Vikings under his belt and has rushed for 1,135 yards or more for 4 straight years.

KSTP analyst Darren Wolfson had speculated early in the offseason that Cook would be wearing a new uniform next season, and while at least a bit surprised that the matter has not been decided yet, he has not changed his opinion.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Austin Ekeler of the Chargers appeared to be in a similar position to Cook, but he has a new deal and will remain with Los Angeles. Wolfson does not think Cook’s situation will resolve in a similar manner.

“Could something comparable happen where the possibility exists that Dalvin Cook is in Vikings purple in 2023? Now, until I hear otherwise, I will still say I see him elsewhere.”

While Cook ran for 1,173 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry, he struggled with a large number of 0-yardage or negative carries.