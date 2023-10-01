Well, this is less than ideal for the Minnesota Vikings. After a 13-3 season full of close wins, many expected to see some regression from the team. Even the Vikes' biggest critics couldn't have expected the team to go 0-3 to start the season. A lot of their losses were winnable games, as well: the team just couldn't stop tripping over themselves.

The 0-3 start had fans wondering about whether the Vikings would be open to trading either Kirk Cousins or Justin Jefferson. The former, in particular, is an interesting case: the New York Jets are lurking as a team that could trade for the star quarterback. However, the Jets have not called the Vikings about a Kirk Cousins trade… nor are they interested in dealing the QB in the first place, per Dianna Russini.

“And despite the winless Vikings entering Week 4 with their second consecutive game against a winless opponent, two team sources said the Vikings are not punting on the season and have no plans to trade Cousins, who would have to waive his no-trade clause to be moved.”

The Vikings are also not interested in a Justin Jefferson trade. The team failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension before the offseason. Some believe that the Vikings could fast track a rebuild should they trade Jefferson. Clearly, though, Minnesota wants to keep the star WR around.

“In addition, those sources shot down trade rumors regarding star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The team already tried extending Jefferson in a deal that would make him one of the highest-paid players in football.”

The reasoning for a Vikings rebuild this early into the season is simple: the team might not be good enough to win the Super Bowl. That's the ultimate goal of any team, after all. Teams looking for an upgrade at the WR position might want to break the bank for a superstar like Jefferson. Or maybe, a contending team that is on the fringe of contention might look at Cousins and trade for him.

Clearly, though, the Vikings believe that they can turn things around this season. To be fair, it's easy to see why. Most of their losses can be attributed to mental mistakes that lead to turnovers. At no point have they looked completely overmatched. As long as the team cleans up their mistakes, they could definitely find a way to sneak back into playoff contention.