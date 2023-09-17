At long last, the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms with star defensive lineman Chris Jones. His holdout spilled into Week 1 of the season but he's now back and ready to help KC defend its Super Bowl title.

While Jones' $25-million deal gives him the chance to earn more than he previously would have, the Chiefs still have the option to use the franchise tag next offseason. While that does set the table for Jones to hold out again — as franchise tags often do with star players — it probably won’t even get to that point.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chiefs' salary situation very likely prohibits them from using the tag, which is expected to cost around $32 million. They would have to shed a massive amount of salary to clear up the space that the tag would require. Schefter reports that, despite the contract ordeal, Jones and the Chiefs have a strong desire to remain together.

Jones' incentives, which are based on snap counts, the Chiefs' success and individual achievements, could earn him an additional $6.75 million. As the second-longest tenured KC player behind Travis Kelce, the star D-lineman wants to remain with the only NFL team he has ever known and one of the best squads in the game.

Chris Jones will make his season debut in Week 2 as the Chiefs look to take down Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars and pick up their first win of the 2023 campaign. His workload will be diminished as the team eases him into the season.