With the 2023 NFL schedule being released, fans are now well aware of what to expect on Monday Night Football each week. This year’s Monday Night Football schedule offers matchups between some of the best teams in the NFL.

The NFL is entering its new league year with plenty of drama. Aaron Rodgers has been traded from the Green Bay Packers from the New York Jets. The Carolina Panthers found their future in No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. The Kansas City Chiefs are of course looking to defend their Super Bowl title.

Those storylines and plenty more will dominate headlines from Week 1 to the final game. Monday Night Football offers fans an opportunity to see all of them. This season, the stars will be at the forefront.

But off all the Monday Night Football matchups, some games garner much more excitement than others. These three games are the three must-watch Monday night contests of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 5

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

In Week 5, all eyes will be on Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. It will be the first time he is facing his former Packers since joining Las Vegas.

Adams spent the first eight years of his career with the Packers, appearing in 116 games. He caught 669 passes for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns. Adams earned five Pro Bowl nominations and two All-Pro nods before earning both accolades his first year with the Raiders.

Green Bay will certainly look different than what he remembers without Rodgers. However, Adams will finally have an opportunity to face off against his former team. The standout WR will be looking to put on a show.

Week 1

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Rodgers won’t be playing for the Packers after his trade to New York. However, he’ll still be playing under bright lights as his Jets’ debut also comes on 2023’s Monday Night Football.

Josh Allen and the Bills will be traveling to take on the Jets. Rodgers will be playing in front of the fans in MetLife for the first time. Fans around the world will be watching in prime time.

If the Jets are serious about contending, a matchup with the Bills could be a potential preview. Rodgers will get his first chance to prove he can lead New York to the Super Bowl.

Week 11

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have already proven they have what it takes to go to the Super Bowl. Week 11 gives fans a rematch of last year’s championship face off.

Kansas City came out victorious in Super Bowl 57, winning 38-35. However, Philadelphia put up a valiant effort and actually led 24-14 at halftime. With the Chiefs putting together a second half comeback, the Eagles will be looking for revenge.

Alongside their now storied history, the Eagles and Chiefs are simply two of the best rosters in the NFL. Both are viewed as two of the favorites to take home the 2023 crown. On pure football alone, Chiefs vs. Eagles is the most tantalizing matchup on the 2023 slate.

Mahomes and Hurts have reached new heights with their talent. However, they won’t play in the NFL forever. Week 11 puts both star quarterbacks in the spotlight. As both the Chiefs and Eagles look to make another Super Bowl run, Mahomes and Hurts will be dazzling fans once again on Monday Night Football.