fbpx
Connect with us

NFL

NFL stars Jalen Ramsey, Kevin Byard, Derwin James invest big in new sports league launching in 2023

NFL, Jalen Ramsey, Kevin Byard, Derwin James

More on more athletes are becoming owners and investors in other sports leagues. This time, Jalen Ramsey, Kevin Byard and Derwin James joined the list with their investment on the National Cycling League.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ramsey, Byard and James are part of a group of investors backing the newly announced NCL. Other investors revealed include Emmanuel Acho of Fox Sports 1 and Michele Roberts, who is the former executive director of the National Basketball Players Association.

Interestingly, NFL power agent David Mulugheta–who has represented the aforementioned athletes, as well as other big names like Micah Parsons, Deshaun Watson and more–is the co-founder of the newly established league. In a press release, he shared his excitement about the venture and its incredible promise for the sport and its investors.

“I’ve been in the sports industry for 15 years and this is the most exciting opportunity I’ve seen. Beyond the substantial number of people who bike, the ability to build the league from the ground up allows us to get the business, the values, and the ownership structure right. This is why so many professional athletes, entertainers, and people of influence are so excited about what we are building,” Mulugheta explained.

Kevin Byard, for his part, took to Twitter to share his delight to be part of the investment group for the NCL. He then recalled how biking has played a huge role in his life growing up, so taking part in what he hopes will bolster the growth of the sports hits home for him.

The NCL is set to launch in 2023, with the league currently working with USA Cycling to sanction their competition.

Patriots Panthers fight Bill Belichick
JUST IN:
Related Topics