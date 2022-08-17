More on more athletes are becoming owners and investors in other sports leagues. This time, Jalen Ramsey, Kevin Byard and Derwin James joined the list with their investment on the National Cycling League.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ramsey, Byard and James are part of a group of investors backing the newly announced NCL. Other investors revealed include Emmanuel Acho of Fox Sports 1 and Michele Roberts, who is the former executive director of the National Basketball Players Association.

Players are now becoming owners in another sport: Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, Chargers S Derwin James and Titans S Kevin Byard are part of a group of investors announced today in the National Cycling League (@NCLRacing), which is hoping to capitalize on the 60 million riders in the US. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2022

Interestingly, NFL power agent David Mulugheta–who has represented the aforementioned athletes, as well as other big names like Micah Parsons, Deshaun Watson and more–is the co-founder of the newly established league. In a press release, he shared his excitement about the venture and its incredible promise for the sport and its investors.

“I’ve been in the sports industry for 15 years and this is the most exciting opportunity I’ve seen. Beyond the substantial number of people who bike, the ability to build the league from the ground up allows us to get the business, the values, and the ownership structure right. This is why so many professional athletes, entertainers, and people of influence are so excited about what we are building,” Mulugheta explained.

Kevin Byard, for his part, took to Twitter to share his delight to be part of the investment group for the NCL. He then recalled how biking has played a huge role in his life growing up, so taking part in what he hopes will bolster the growth of the sports hits home for him.

As a kid, me and my friends rode our bikes almost every day after school. And today, I’m excited to join a group of like minded athletes to invest in the sport of the future, the NCL. @NCLracing #dontblink — Kevin Byard (@KevinByard) August 16, 2022

The NCL is set to launch in 2023, with the league currently working with USA Cycling to sanction their competition.