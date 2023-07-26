Each NFL offseason, star players across the league sign massive contracts and reset the market to get what they're worth. And every season, these players are put under the microscope as fans and pundits alike try to determine how worth it they are. The 2022 offseason was no exception, with numerous big contracts being handed out left and right.

These 12 players all signed a deal worth $100 million or more. But not all 12 had the same results.

QB Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Contract: 5 years, $245,000,000 ($165,000,000 guaranteed)

The Broncos made arguably the biggest splash of the 2022 offseason when they traded for longtime Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson. Denver had been looking for a true No. 1 quarterback since Peyton Manning retired 2016, and Wilson was expected to be the answer to those woes. The Broncos had so much faith in Wilson that they signed him to that massive deal before he ever played a game for them.

Unfortunately for Denver, the first year of the Wilson era was a massive flop. He posted career-lows in touchdowns, completion percentage and passer rating in a miserable season by any standards, let alone his. The Broncos suffered as a result, finishing 5-12 with coach Nathaniel Hackett being fired before the end of his first season. Denver is hoping that new coach Sean Payton can revive Wilsons's career. But if not, this deal looks absolutely abysmal.

QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Contract: 5 years, $230,500,000 ($160,000,000 guaranteed)

Kyler Murray had an impressive start to his career, being the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year and earning Pro Bowl honors in the next two seasons. The Cardinals saw (see?) him as the future, and rewarded him with a mammoth extension. It's worth noting this extension doesn't kick in until 2024, as he is currently on his fifth-year option, but we'll still judge it all the same.

Murray was OK in 2022, but his passing yards and touchdowns were noticeably down from the year before. More importantly, though, he suffered a torn ACL late in the season that could keep him out most of 2023 as well. With Arizona likely in the mix for the No. 1 pick in 2024, it's possible they could move on from Murray sooner than later.

QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Contract: 5 years, $230,000,000 (fully guaranteed)

The Browns made an extremely controversial move when they traded for embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was dealing with around two dozen lawsuits, and immediately signed him to what was then the biggest contract in NFL history, and a fully-guaranteed one at that. With Watson's legal situation, he faced an 11-game suspension to start his Browns career. When he did return, he and the Browns saw mixed results.

In six games, Watson completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions. In a vacuum, those are obviously not the stats the Browns wanted from someone they're paying nearly $50 million a year. However, it's important to remember that this was the first time Watson had played in nearly two years, so it's fair to cut him a bit of slack. This year, though, Watson will have to return to his peak form to make this deal even remotely worth it.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Contract: 4 years, $160,000,000 ($130,000,000 guaranteed)

Fresh off a Super Bowl title in his first season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford received a reward in the form of a massive extension. It seemed worth it at the time, as Stafford had a fantastic debut season for the Rams. Things change fast in the NFL however, and the Rams could be having second thoughts.

Stafford's statistics took a nosedive in 2022 and he missed nearly half the season with injury. Granted, his offensive line was outright bad and his receivers outside of Cooper Kupp weren't great either, but such a sharp decline is still alarming. Recently, multiple rumors have stated the Rams looked to move Stafford this offseason, and while the team has denied said rumors, it's not a great look for a contract that technically hasn't even begun yet.

QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Contract: 3 years, $150,815,00 (fully guaranteed)

Aaron Rodgers had been the subject of trade rumors during the 2021 offseason, and after another playoff disappointment, they came back in full force in 2022. The Packers seemingly put an end to those rumors with this deal, and the back-to-back MVP seemed happy with the resolution.

However, that happiness didn't translate onto the field. Rodgers' performance was one of the worst of his NFL career, with an uncharacteristically high number of interceptions. His struggles also sunk the Packers as well, as despite a late season purge, they missed the playoffs for the first time under Matt LaFleur.

Of course, we all know what happened this offseason. The Rodgers era in Green Bay came to an end as the Packers traded him to the New York Jets.

WR Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Contract: 5 years, $141,250,000 ($65,670,000 guaranteed)

Part of why Rodgers struggled in 2022 was definitely because the Packers traded his favorite target Davante Adams last offseason. The Raiders were the beneficiary of such a move, and they immediately inked Adams to a monster extension.

Adams was still his usual self in 2022, catching 100 passes for 1,516 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns. However, he has been vocally critical of the Raiders' offseason moves, which fueled speculation over him wanting out. He's still under contract through 2026, but if the Raiders don't keep him happy, this partnership could end in ugly fashion.

QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Contract: 3 years, $121,500,000 ($65,277,519 guaranteed)

Derek Carr had led the Raiders to a surprise playoff appearance in 2021, and with Adams, his college teammate, in the fold, the hope was he could become a truly elite passer. Instead, his stats remained about the same, if not worse, and the Raiders benched him at the end of the year. That marked the end of Carr's time with the team, as the Raiders released him and he signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason.

WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Contract: 4 years, $120,000,000 ($72,000,000 guaranteed)

Tyreek Hill was in the midst of a contract dispute with the Kansas City Chiefs when the Dolphins swooped in and traded a haul to get him. Hill was excellent in his first year in Miami, posting 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. The Dolphins' offense rolled when fully healthy, and Hill played a huge part in that.

EDGE Von Miller, Buffalo Bills

Contract: 6 years, $120,000,000 ($51,435,000 guaranteed)

Fresh off winning his second ring, this one with the Rams, Von Miller signed a massive free-agency deal with the Bills. The future Hall of Famer had a strong start with eight sacks in 11 games, but sadly tore his ACL on Thanksgiving. He'll look to come back strong, but at 34, that's a big ask. If he does decline after this, the deal will look rough through little fault of Buffalo.

WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Contract: 4 years, $104,000,000 ($70,000,000 guaranteed)

Stefon Diggs had another great season in 2022, posting 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, controversy struck in June when Diggs didn't report to mandatory minicamp, leading to speculation about his unhappiness with the team. With this deal, though, he's likely to be in Buffalo for the long haul.

CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Contract: $5 years, $100,500,000 ($71,250,000 guaranteed)

The Browns made Denzel Ward the highest-paid corner in the league at the time of this deal, and he rewarded them with another year of solid play. While not quite as dominant as in the past, he still had 15 passes defended and three interceptions. In coverage, he allowed 42 receptions for 530 yards and two touchdowns on 69 targets.

WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Contract: 4 years, $100,000,000 ($57,000,000 guaranteed)

After acquiring A.J. Brown on draft night, the Eagles immediately signed him to a huge deal. In turn, he rewarded them with an outstanding season, posting 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. Any time a Super Bowl contender can land a true No. 1 receiver, it's automatically a good deal.