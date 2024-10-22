The NFL has suspended cornerback Kevon Seymour six games without pay for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy, the league announced today, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Seymour will be eligible for reinstatement on December 2 following the Commanders’ Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Seymour, 30, was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has played in one game for the Commanders in the 2024-25 season where he recorded one solo tackle against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

The Commanders have the Chicago Bears on deck in Week 8, and their secondary will take another hit against the surging Chicago Bears.