It isn't often that players like DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook are available this late in free agency. Both are looking to become immediate difference makers for their next NFL franchise. But in one newly thought of scenario, Cook and Hopkins would end their free agency simultaneously by signing with the same team.

That idea was brought up by Cook himself. The former Minnesota Vikings running back said that, “it would be something epic,” for the NFL if he and Hopkins landed on the same roster, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook finally put together the first fully healthy season of his career in 2022. He earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl nod after running for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. But with Cook's high cap number and the emergence of Alexander Mattison, Minnesota decided to move on.

Hopkins was released from the Arizona Cardinals for similar reasons. The Cardinals simply couldn't afford to keep him around. Still, he is unarguably the best wide receiver still available with 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns under his belt. Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

Signing both Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins would revitalize any roster. However, neither of them are planning to sign for cheap. These three teams have enough cap space to actually facilitate adding both players. Furthermore, all three would cement their postseason aspirations by signing the two play makers.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have completely revamped their roster heading into the 2023. From new head coach Frank Reich to rookie quarterback Bryce Young, everything about Carolina should be different. The Panthers can finish off their impressive offseason with Cook and Hopkins.

Reich went to work on adding to his new offense. Alongside Young, the Panthers signed runing back Miles Sanders and wide receivers Adam Theilen and DJ Chark. Sanders was impressive last season, running for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, that was the first season in which Sanders carried the ball 200+ times.

Theilen, while impressive with the Vikings, always played second fiddle. While on a new roster, it's hard to imagine him suddenly becoming a WR1. That same goes for Chark, who had a good season for the Detroit Lions, but has dealt with injuries throughout his career.

The Panthers have been diligent in improving their roster for Young's arrival. Cook and Hopkins would ensure that Carolina's new quarterback has an elite offense to work with in Year 1.

Dallas Cowboys

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dallas Cowboys have stayed busy this offseason, trading for Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore. However, they just watched their NFC East division rival Philadelphia Eagles make a run to the Super Bowl. One last offseason splash could take the Cowboys over the top.

Even after adding Cooks, and having CeeDee Lamb on their roster, the Cowboys could use some extra help at wide receiver. Michael Gallup is currently expected to start alongside the strong duo. But Gallup has struggled to stay healthy throughout his time in Dallas and has failed to eclipse 500+ receiving yards the past two seasons.

After their release of Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys are turning to Tony Pollard at RB. He's poised to excel in that role after an 1,007 yard and nine touchdown 2022 season. However, Pollard has yet to fill the RB1 role in Dallas. Cook could become their new Elliott, yet much more explosive.

The Cowboys have plenty of tools to succeed as is. But Cook and Hopkins would take Dallas' offense to a whole other level.

New York Jets

Of all the moves mentioned on this list, the New York Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers is arguably the biggest. While Rodgers opens the Jets' Super Bowl window, New York doesn't have much time to capitalize.

Before agreeing to be traded to the Jets, there were rumors of Rodgers contemplating retirement. While he's locked in with New York for now, there's no telling if Rodgers will ponder retirement once again after the season. With that limited window, the Jets should use their remaining cap space to fully maximize their offense.

The Jets do have an impressive young running back in Breece Hall. However, he is coming off of an ACL tear. Cooks would provide a strong presence like Hall continues to rehab and get re-acclimated in the offense. The duo would then become a fearsome combo for any opposition.

Alongside Rodgers, the Jets signed both Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman this offseason. They already had Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. But Hopkins gives New York a bonafide stud on the outside. Hopkins and Wilson with Lazard working in the slot would be one of the better WR trios in the league.

For years with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers complained about the weapons around him. Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins would essentially guarantee Rodgers first year with the Jets is a successful one.