The NFL is partnering with EA Sports to host their fourth annual Madden 24 tournament for HBCU students, per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. The event was created for HBCU students who love both video games and football, utilizing their skills to get the opportunity to win big rewards for their skills. The tournament also allows the NFL and EA Sports to invest in the professional development of HBCU students, allowing them job shadowing and networking experiences at the NFL Pro Bowl, taking place on February 4, 2024.

HBCU students will have many avenues to qualify for the Madden 24 HBCU Championship during the NFL Pro Bowl. The qualification process includes Open Qualifiers, Women's Qualifiers, and HBCU Video Applications. All undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in HBCU schools are eligible to participate.

The qualifiers, which will take place in October, November, and December, will feature Madden NFL 24 competitions on PC, Xbox Series X or S, and PlayStation 5 systems. The top three players from both the Open and Women's Qualifiers will earn a spot in the HBCU Championship held in Orlando.

In addition, students have the opportunity to submit a video application explaining why they should attend the HBCU Championship. Submissions are now open and will be accepted until December 4. The NFL will select the top two winners based on specific criteria.

The top eight players chosen from the qualifiers and video applications will not only compete in the NFL Pro Bowl Games but will also have an immersive experience. They will engage in media interviews, shadow NFL executives to gain insights into the sports business, tour Camping World Stadium, interact with NFL players, and receive a media pass for field access to the game. Moreover, throughout the tournament, participants will have the chance to win cash prizes and other rewards.

The qualifying dates are below:

Qualifier 1 : October 28, 2023 [Top 2 advance Qualifiers Finals]

Qualifier 2 : November 4, 2023 [Top 2 advance Qualifiers Finals]

Qualifier 3 : November 11, 2023 [Top 2 advance Qualifiers Finals]

Qualifier 4 : November 18, 2023 [Top 2 advance Qualifiers Finals]