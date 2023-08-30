Earlier today, the National Football League, along with Enthusiast Gaming, announced the second season of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming. The weekly live show launches with a special Play Day Episode on September 5th, hosted by Quavo. The show takes place live in the Mercedez-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons' home field.

Suit up and get ready for Season 2 of NFL TNG! To kick things off with a bang, we have an exciting event for you on September 5! Play Day hosted by @QuavoStuntin will see your favorite gamers, musicians, and @NFL stars compete in outdoor games like @NFLFLAG, tug-of-war, and… pic.twitter.com/kR0bqrLMJz — NFL Tuesday Night Gaming (@NFLTNG) August 30, 2023

Ed Kiang, VP of Video Gaming at the NFL, is ecstatic for season 2 of NFL TNG. “Coming off the success of our inaugural season of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming, we are excited to bring the series back for another season jam-packed with more entertaining gaming content and competition. The NFL is doubling down on innovative gaming experiences, and with Season 2 we will uniquely engage with fans at the intersection of football, gaming and community through our helmets-off approach to showcasing NFL players alongside leading gaming talent.”

NFL Tuesday Night Gaming pairs real players (both retired and still-playing) together with popular gaming content creators. They go head to head against each other in various video games and challenges to bring the National Football League and gaming community closer.

Nick Brien, CEO at Enthusiast Gaming, also spoke about how the event brings players together.

“NFL Tuesday Night Gaming is the perfect example of creating a space where the passion for gaming, sports and entertainment can thrive, and we expect to expand on the success of season one to create an unrivaled brand experience for the NFL, and a weekly event for fans. Our partnership with the NFL adds an exciting dimension to what we do, merging the worlds of gaming and football to create an unparalleled platform for fans to connect and enjoy the thrill of competition and their favorite streamers and athletes together. The innovative event also provides an excellent medium for large brands to engage hard-to-reach consumers.”

Quavo Headlines NFL TNG Play Day Launch Event

Quavo, the Grammy-Award Nominated rapper returns to his home-state to host the Play Day Launch Event for NFL Tuesday Night Gaming. The event features four teams full of celebrity talent from various industries. Some big names include Desi Banks, Todd Gurley, MMG, J.I.D., and Rob49.

The teams compete across seven different games including NFL FLAG, egg tosses, tug-of-war, and more. Those who tune in on twitch to watch the stream actually get the opportunity to influence the shaping of the event. This includes decisions such as:

Who from each team competes

Which games they play

and “unlocking hidden challenges Example: Tying one's team hand behind their back during the tug-of-war



This special episode premieres Tuesday, September 5th, from 1-4pm ET.

Where To Watch Season 2 Of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming

Fans can watch the season on NFL TNGs' official Twitch, YouTube and X channels. Overall, Season 2 includes 26 total episodes to keep you satisfied throughout the NFL season. Each episode streams live on Tuesday nights starting at 7pm ET. Additionally, NFL TNG's TikTok and Instagram pages include more Behind-The-Scenes footage.

Season 2 Format

The team format is now captained by top streamers and content creators. Each captain builds their team of favorite creators and friends. Each week, four teams go head-to-head in a rotating two-game series with “episodes culminating in a 1v1 Madden NFL Showmatch”. In these showmatches, Madden content creator MMG challenges challenges different NFL talent throughout the season.

Some of the top streamers and personalities include:

Saints' RB Jamaal Williams

Lions' WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

49ers' LB Fred Warner

Former WR Desean Jackson

Former RB Chris Johnson

Surprise guest appearances

A pre-show stream, hosted by Esfand and Will Neff, takes place on the former's Twitch channel on Mondays, 7pm ET.

Season 2 also features themed episodes centering around different community initiatives, including:

Latino Heritage Month

NFL's Crucial Catch (in partnership with the American Cancer Society)

NFL's Salute To Service

Ready for some Tuesday Night Gaming and Quavo? Get ready to watch the series starting next Tuesday, September 5th, less than one week away!

For more NFL and gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.