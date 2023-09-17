The opening weekend of the NFL season was one of the record books.

The ClutchPoints betting team went (5-10) against the spread, (0-1) on moneyline picks, and (2-0) on over/under bets in Week 1. Not the best to start out the season, but there are a ton of games remaining and picks to be made. Week 2 will be a bounceback week.

Be sure to stay tuned to our NFL odds series for more on betting around the NFL.

Here are the Week 2 picks and NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Week 2 NFL Predictions & Picks

TNF – Vikings vs. Eagles – Eagles -7 (-110); Author: Rob Hayek

Chargers vs. Titans – Chargers -2.5 (-110); Author: Chris Spiering

Raiders vs. Bills – Bills -8.5 (-105); Author: Griffin Conant

Ravens vs. Bengals – Bengals -3 (-118); Author: Griffin Conant

Chiefs vs. Jaguars – Jaguars: +3.5 (-115); Author: Rob Hayek

Packers vs. Falcons – Falcons: -1.5 (-110); Author: Rob Hayek

Seahawks vs. Lions – Lions -4.5 (-110); Author: Bryan Logan

Colts vs. Texans – Colts +1 (-110); Author: Griffin Conant

Bears vs. Buccaneers – Buccaneers -2.5 (-120); Author: Rob Hayek

Giants vs. Cardinals – Giants -4.5 (-104); Author: Peter Alexis

49ers vs. Rams – 49ers -7 (-110); Author: Rob Hayek

Jets vs. Cowboys – Cowboys -8.5 (-115); Author: Griffin Conant

Commanders vs. Broncos – Broncos -3.5 (-110); Author: Peter Alexis

SNF – Dolphins vs. Patriots – Patriots +2.5 (-102); Author: Rob Hayek

MNF – Saints vs. Panthers – Author: Rob Hayek (will update 9/17)

MNF – Browns vs. Steelers – Author: Rob Hayek (will update 9/17)

Week 1

The NFL season has officially kicked off as the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions met at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony. The Lions upset the Chiefs as Travis Kelce and Chris Jones did not play. The 2023-24 season will be special and there are a lot of betting opportunities available. The ClutchPoints betting team provides expert NFL predictions, picks, and analysis on each and every NFL game of the season. This year we will continue to make a prediction on every single game of the season.

Here are the Week 1 picks and NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Week 1 NFL Predictions & Picks

MNF – Bills vs. Jets – Jets: +2.5 (-110); Author: Rob Hayek

TNF – Lions vs. Chiefs – Chiefs – 5.5 (-110); Author: Griffin Conant

Texans vs. Ravens – Ravens -10 (-105); Author: Griffin Conant

Bengals vs. Browns – Bengals -1.5 (-115), Under 47.5 (-110); Author: Cameron Zunkel

Buccaneers vs. Vikings – Vikings -5.5 (-110), Under 46 (-110); Author: Cameron Zunkel

Titans vs. Saints – Titans +3 (-115); Author: Griffin Conant

Panthers vs. Falcons – Falcons -3.5 (-110); Author: Griffin Conant

49ers vs. Steelers – Steelers +2.5 (-112); Author: Rob Hayek

Jaguars vs. Colts – Jaguars: -4.5 (-105); Author: Rob Hayek

Cardinals vs. Commanders – Commanders: -7 (-110); Author: Rob Hayek

Dolphins vs. Chargers – Chargers -3 (-110); Author: Chris Spiering

Raiders vs. Broncos – Broncos ML (-164); Author: Dom Zawartko

Eagles vs. Patriots – Patriots: +4 (-110); Author: Rob Hayek

Packers vs. Bears – Bears: -1.5 (-110); Author: Rob Hayek

Rams vs. Seahawks – Seahawks -4.5 (-110); Author: Dom Zawartko

SNF – Cowboys vs. Giants – Giants: +3.5 (-112); Author: Rob Hayek

Week 1 starts off with a banger as the Niners take on the Steelers in the Burgh. That should be a close game as Mike Tomlin is notorious for starting the season on the right foot. Also in the early window, a couple of rookie QBs make their debut in Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson. In the late window, the Chargers host the Dolphins in what should be a competitive matchup between two playoff-caliber teams. Jordan Love will make his first start as the full-time QB in Green Bay as they take on their rival Bears in Chi-Town.

The Giants host the Cowboys for SNF and it's expected to be a high-level contest. On Monday night, Aaron Rodgers debuts for the Jets as they host their division rival, the Buffalo Bills. Expect a lot of great football this weekend!