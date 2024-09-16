Week 2 of the NFL season saw injuries to some key players, most notably on the offensive side of the ball. The season has just started, and teams are looking to come out of the gate on a good note, but that's hard to do when players continue to go down. This week's injury report is headlined by Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, and Isiah Pacheco. There are still questions on if some of these will be long-term, while others look like they may miss a lot of time.

Sit back and take some time as we go through the Week 2 injury report.

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

The star receiver suffered a right quad injury in the third quarter of their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers after getting tangled up with Fred Warner. Jefferson did not return to the game, but speaking to reporters after, he said he wasn't concerned about the injury. This is still something to look for as the season progresses, as Jefferson suffered a few injuries last season. The Vikings might want to play it safe, and head coach Kevin O'Connell is calling the injury day-to-day. Nonetheless, there seems to be optimism around Jefferson's injury, and it isn't looked at to be serious.

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Another receiver who has an injury history from last season, Cooper Kupp suffered one to his ankle against the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp is expected to have tests done on Sept. 16 to see the severity of the ankle injury, and what kind it is. Kupp was seen leaving the locker room after the game wearing a walking boot on his left leg, which could either mean it's severe or the team is trying to stay cautious. The Rams have already lost Puka Nacua for some time, and losing Kupp could put the Rams' offense in a tough position.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pachecho is expected to miss some time after tests revealed that he has a fractured fibula. Isiah Pacheco suffered a leg injury in the final drive of the fourth quarter in their win against the Cincinnati Bengals. He left the game and did not return, and after the game, he was seen in a walking boot and crutches. Pacheco will most likely be placed on injured reserve, as those types of injuries take around four to six weeks to heal from, and sometimes even longer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Vita Vea

One of the Buccaneers' key defensive players went down with a knee injury in their win against the Detroit Lions. On the play, it looks like it was friendly fire that caused the injury, as Yaya Diaby fell on Vea's kee. As of now, the initial diagnosis is that Vea suffered an MCL sprain, and he is scheduled for an MRI on Sept. 16.

Indianapolis Colts DT DeForest Buckner

The defensive linemen left the game against the Green Bay Packers with a leg injury. Buckner tried to limp off the field on his own, but he fell to the ground and grabbed his leg. That's when he was helped onto a court and taken to the locker room. Unfortunately for Buckner, he was already suffering from a back injury which made him miss most of practice heading into Week 2, but he still was able to play.

New York Jets' LBs C.J. Mosley, Jermaine Johnson II

The Jets suffered some major hits to the middle of their defense in their win against the Tennessee Titans. C.J. Mosely left the game with a lower-body injury in the second quarter and was carted off the field. After the game, head coach Robert Saleh says that the team is hopeful that Mosely will be able to play against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

As for Jermaine Johnson II, his injury seems to be more serious and also season-ending. There's fear that he suffered a torn Achilles after going down with a non-contact injury in the third quarter. The cart came out for Johnson as a flood of Jets players came and surrounded him. If Johnson did suffer an Achilles injury, it would be a big blow to their defense, as they still haven't resolved Haason Reddick's contract extension. With this happening, it may lead them to speed up the process and give Reddick what he wants.

New York Giants K Graham Gano

Gano was already on the injury report prior to Week 2 for the Giants with a right groin injury, and he suffered a right hamstring injury in their loss against the Washington Commanders after he tried to chase down a returner on the opening kickoff. Punter Jamie Gillan replaced Gano, and his only attempt at a field goal was a miss wide right.

Other notable Week 2 injuries

Seattle Seahawks LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), Cincinnati Bengals DT B.J. Hill (hamstring), Indianapolis Colts DE Laiatu Latu (hip), New Orleans Saints TE Taysom Hill (chest), Jacksonville Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby (shoulder), Tennessee Titans RB Tyjae Spears (ankle), Green Bay Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd (ankle).