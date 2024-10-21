As the NFL begins to take shape after Week 7, injuries have the potential to change, or ruin, any team's season at any time. Teams who are fighting for playoff spots or are in the middle of heated division races can't afford to be losing top players, but that's unfortunately exactly what has happened to some of them. On this particular Sunday, Jayden daniels, Deshaun Watson, Brandon Aiyuk and others went down, which could have major ramifications on the league and their respective teams moving forward.

Let's dive into the Week 7 NFL injury roundup, beginning with an injury to one of the biggest stories of the NFL this season.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL so far this season as a rookie, suffered a rib injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Daniels initially stayed in the game and tried to shake it off by throwing on the sideline, but he was pulled and came out of the halftime break with no pads on. With the Commanders leading 27-0 at the break, the urgency to get Daniels back on the field likely was not high.

Daniels doesn't currently have a timetable for a return and is undergoing further tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. The Commanders are back in action next Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson

On Monday, an MRI confirmed what was initially feared when Watson first went down during the Browns' loss to the Bengals. Watson's season is officially over with a torn Achilles, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, which turns a bad situation in Cleveland into a complete nightmare. Watson will begin rehabbing and is likely to return at some point early in the 2025-26 season.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

The official test results aren't in yet, but Kyle Shanahan said after the 49ers' loss to the Chiefs that the team fears a torn ACL for their newly-paid star receiver. Aiyuk took a very awkward hit after making a catch and was carted off the field. If it is a torn ACL for Aiyuk, his season would be over and the 49ers would be without their best pass catcher on the outside.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel wasn't listed on the 49ers' injury report heading into Sunday's game, but it became apparent during the game that he was dealing with an illness and didn't look like himself. Samuel didn't end up playing very much against the Chiefs, leaving the 49ers without any of their top three wideouts for most of the game, but this doesn't seem to be something that will be a long-term problem.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf was carted off the field during Sunday's win against the Falcons with a knee injury after a crazy catch attempt that saw him soar into the air before being cut down below the waist by Falcons safety Justin Simmons. Everyone feared the worst when they saw the cart come out for Metcalf, but the early returns are optimistic. Head coach Mike Macdonald said after the game that Metcalf “just banged his knee” and “it doesn't look too bad,” per Seahawks beat writer John Boyle. The injury is not considered major, according to Rapoport.

Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell

The Raiders placed Aidan O'Connell on injured reserve on Monday after he fractured his thumb during Sunday's loss to the Rams, per Rapoport. After tests, O'Connell is expected to be out for about 4-6 weeks, and Gardner Minshew will take the starting quarterback job until the Purdue product is able to return.

Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson

Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson fractured his ankle during Sunday's game against the 49ers and is getting more tests done on Monday to see if a return this season is on the table, per Rapoport. Watson has been a big piece of the Chiefs' secondary this season and is growing into a very stout corner on the outside, so losing him for the rest of the year would be a big blow for Kansas City.

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster left the game against the 49ers very early after re-aggravating a hamstring injury that was bothering him at practice leading into the game. Hamstrings are tricky and can linger, so the Chiefs are taking the cautious approach with one of their most important wide receivers. On Monday, head coach Andy Reid said that Smith-Schuster would not play in next Sunday's game against the Raiders, according to Rapoport.

Bengals LT Orlando Brown

Brown suffered what was believed to be a calf strain on Sunday. After the game, it was discovered that Brown is actually suffering from “tennis leg”, a minor calf tear that is more common in tennis players, per Rapoport. He is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury and a timetable for his absence.

Other notable Week 7 injuries

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson left Cleveland's loss to the Bengals on Sunday with a finger injury and was replaced by Jameis Winston. The injury isn't believed to be major, but he could end up missing some time, per Rapoport.

Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley suffered a shoulder injury during Miami's loss to the Colts and was replaced by Tim Boyle. The severity of the injury is unclear, but the Dolphins are hoping that Tua Tagovailoa is able to return in Week 8. If both Tagovailoa and Huntley are unable to go, Boyle would likely get the start for the Dolphins.

Jaguars OT Cam Robinson suffered a concussion during Jacksonville's win against the Patriots in London and did not return, He will now enter the league's concussion protocol while attempting to return for the Jaguars' Week 8 matchup with the Packers.

Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo broke his femur during Thursday night's loss to the Broncos and underwent season-ending surgery on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. His timeline for recovery is about 4-5 months, and he will be a free agent this offseason.

Eagles OT Mekhi Becton suffered a concussion during Philadelphia's win over the Giants and will enter the league's concussion protocol.