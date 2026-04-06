There have been plenty of changes to the Detroit Lions' roster throughout the offseason. But the franchise just confirmed that at least one thing will be remaining the same.

The Lions have re-signed defensive back Avonte Maddox, the team announced. The terms of his new contract have not yet been revealed. He played on a one-year deal during the 2025 campaign.

Originally from Detroit, Maddox signing with the Lions last season was a bit of a homecoming. He appeared in 14 games with the team – with three starts – and made 32 tackles, four passes defended and an interception. Graded as a safety, his 79.1 mark from Pro Football Focus ranked 10th out of 98 players at the position.

Now back with the Lions, Maddox will continue to play a versatile role, spending time at both cornerback and safety in the secondary. Detroit finished the 2025 season ranked 20th in pass defense, allowing 217.4 yards per game. They'll hope the return of Maddox, alongside the return of some of their injury defensive stars will see the franchise climb the rankings.

As for Maddox, the defensive back will now be entering his ninth season in the NFL. He has appeared in 95 total games with 44 starts. Furthermore, Maddox has put up 302 tackles, 40 passes defended, nine forced fumbles and five interceptions. He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

The DB is now hoping to do the same with the Lions. Detroit will be on a mission after missing out on the playoffs in 2025. Now, Maddox will have a direct hand in helping the Lions get back on track.