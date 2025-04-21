The Los Angeles Rams could alter their quarterback room in a massive way by Thursday. Matthew Stafford remains QB1 inside the “Rams House.” Yet the franchise could still take a QB at No. 26 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Numerous mock drafts point to Les Snead and Sean McVay taking a QB on night one. Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss is rising as a possible option. Stafford finally broke his silence on the matter. The Super Bowl winning QB shared his true feelings about the situation via Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register Monday.

“Whoever we draft, I hope they come in and help our team win,” Stafford shared.

Stafford didn't specifically single out a QB. He pointed out how the Rams have scored big during this time of year.

“You look at it last year, our first two picks were guys on defense that made huge impacts on our team,” Stafford said, referencing last year's first rounder Jared Verse and second rounder Braden Fiske. “So for me, I'm just trying to load this team up with as many good players as we possibly can.”

Are Rams entertaining taking a QB to join Matthew Stafford?

Dart is one name linked as a Rams possibility. The Ole Miss star brings his own L.A. past with him — having started his college career at USC before transferring.

Jalen Milroe of Alabama delivered this new twist Monday: The Rams brought him in for a top 30 visit, according to ESPN NFL Draft insider Matt Miller. The dual-threat passer is rising on draft boards and could become available on day two of the draft.

Some scouts, however, believe Milroe is capable of sneaking into round one. Milroe even earned a jaw-dropping comparison to Lamar Jackson — the same Baltimore Ravens star with two Most Valuable Player wins.

Theories continue to sprout about what the 2025 Rams draft class will look like. QB is rising as an early need for L.A. Stafford, though, will embrace a newcomer QB if it happens.

“If a quarterback comes along and they feel the need to take him, you'll welcome him with open arms and try to teach him as much as I possibly can,” Stafford said.

The Rams will hold their draft inside the Los Angeles Fire Department Air Operations center. They're honoring the brave first responders who fought the devastating Pacific Palisades and Altadena blazes that engulfed Southern California in January. Los Angeles holds eight total picks for the '25 draft.