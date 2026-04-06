The Minnesota Vikings' 2026 NFL Draft guide is here to get you ready for the main event just a few weeks away. Now is the perfect time to take a look at Minnesota's draft picks, some potential targets, and the team's recent draft history. The draft takes place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this year with the first round kicking off on Thursday, April 23rd. Round 2 and 3 follow on Friday April 24th with the remaining four rounds on Saturday April 25th.

Vikings' 2026 NFL Draft picks

Minnesota will enter the 2026 NFL Draft with nine total selections selections. Most of those picks come in the later rounds with one compensatory pick and others from a slew of trades over the past few years.

Round 1, Pick 18

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 82

Round 3, Pick 97 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 163 (from Eagles)

Round 6, Pick 196 (from Colts)

Round 7, Pick 234

Round 7, Pick 235 (from Panthers)

Round 7, Pick 244 (from Texans)

Vikings' 2026 NFL Draft needs and targets

The Vikings have some level of need at almost every position on the roster. But with only nine picks, Minnesota may have to be choosy about where they make their upgrades. The following positions represent the team's biggest needs ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Defensive tackle: The interior of the defensive line is unquestionably the weakest part of the roster in Minnesota. But frustratingly, the 2026 draft class does not feature much premier talent at defensive tackle. Jalen Redmond is Minnesota's best defensive tackle, which shows how much work they have yet to do. No defensive tackle prospect seems worthy of the 18th overall pick. Kayden McDonald (Ohio State) or Peter Woods (Clemson) could make sense if the Vikings trade down in the first round. Otherwise, prospects like Christen Miller (Georgia) and Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) have to be in play in the middle rounds.

Cornerback: Minnesota is slowly building a solid cornerback room. Isaiah Rodgers and Byron Murphy as solid starters, but the Vikings could use a few more bodies at the position. Mansoor Delane (LSU) would be a dream addition, but he likely won't slip to 18. But the Vikings should firmly be in the market for players like Jermod McCoy (Tennessee), Avieon Terrell (Clemson), and Brandon Cisse (South Carolina).

Center: This is another position of need that does not match up with the strengths of the 2026 class. If the Vikings want a true center to groom behind Blake Brandel, they may have to use a mid-round pick on a guy like Jake Slaughter (Florida). Otherwise, they might try taking a chance on a guard prospect who can be taught to play center.

Wide receiver: The Vikings need more options at wide receiver to threaten defenses that sell out to stop Justin Jefferson. Jordan Addison is a great WR2, but Addison's off the field issues create some doubt about his long-term future in Minnesota. The Vikings could target receivers like Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), KC Concepcion (Texas A&M), or Denzel Boston (Washington) in the first round. If Minnesota waits until after the first round, they are merely taking a shot on a backup player.

Recent draft history — top picks for the last five years

The Vikings have had more misses than home runs in the first round over the past five years.

2025: G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State (Round 1, Pick 24)

G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State (Round 1, Pick 24) 2024: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (Round 1, Pick 10)

QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (Round 1, Pick 10) 2023: WR Jordan Addison, USC (Round 1, Pick 23)

WR Jordan Addison, USC (Round 1, Pick 23) 2022: S Lewis Cine, Georgia (Round 1, Pick 32)

S Lewis Cine, Georgia (Round 1, Pick 32) 2021: T Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech (Round 1, Round 23)

Darrisaw is the slam dunk pick on this list. Minnesota already inked Darrisaw to a four-year, $113 million extension back in 2024. The 26-year-old left tackle should be a foundational piece on Minnesota's o-line for years to come.

Unfortunately, Lewis Cine is a clear bust. He only played in seven games during the 2023 season, logging just one assist. Now he isn't even on an NFL roster. Granted, Cine suffered a devastating leg injury during his rookie season that sent his career in the wrong direction. But the outcome is not good for Minnesota regardless.

Addison and Donovan Jackson are both solid players who play key roles on the team. Those both look like solid picks at the moment. That said, it is unclear if either player will earn a long-term contract in Minnesota.

Finally, the jury is still out on J.J. McCarthy. But the addition of Kyler Murray is a bad sign, as it suggests Minnesota does not trust McCarthy to develop into a franchise quarterback on his own.

Minnesota's interim general manager Rob Brzezinski will be under a lot of pressure to add good players in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Vikings could be headed for a rebuild in the near future if they have another subpar draft class.