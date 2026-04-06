With the Baltimore Ravens preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, it will be the first under new head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, as changes will be made to the team. As Ravens star Lamar Jackson showed at voluntary offseason workouts, fans have been buzzing about this upcoming season, with this NFL analyst sharing the same excitement.

There's no denying how different this team is compared to last season for Jackson, as after being coached by John Harbaugh, it will be Minter at the helm with a new offense from Doyle. For ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, he believes Jackson showing up to OTAs, which he hasn't in the past, is a “big deal.”

“I mean, this is the second iteration of his career,” Orlovsky said. “The first part of his career has been sensational, multiple MVPs, he's had a ton of success. He's been one of the, if not the best, players in football for multiple years. He hasn't partaken in all of the offseason activities in the past. And so there was a little bit of a question. And I love the fact that he's there with Declan Doyle and Jesse Minter. I think that the thing that will be interesting is how quickly Lamar learns the offense. This is going to take some time.”

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"I love the fact that he's there. … All of it's new, the face of their franchise is there. I think it matters." —@danorlovsky7 on Lamar Jackson showing up for OTAs under new head coach Jesse Minter ✍️ pic.twitter.com/1o3liaKxQ2 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 6, 2026

Orlovsky would speak on how Jackson will need to learn the new offense, as it took time for Caleb Williams to do the same last season, but while there were rough patches to start, it thrived for the majority of the season.

Consequently, Jackson and Baltimore look to improve after finishing with an 8-9 record and being eliminated from the playoffs.