The San Francisco 49ers are currently right in the thick of both the NFC West race and the NFC Wild Card race. Unfortunately, the 49ers don't have veteran defensive standout Fred Warner, who suffered a season-ending injury in October.

Warner is deemed irreplaceable to the San Francisco defense, but the hope has been that he would be able to make his return for the playoffs, assuming the 49ers get in.

While that remains to be seen, Matt Barrows of The Athletic revealed the odds of Warner returning for the postseason and even gave percentages for each round.

“Well, it might depend on how far the 49ers go in the playoffs. When I spoke to orthopedic surgeons about the timeline, they said 16 weeks was normal for athletes with Warner’s injury, but that there were all sorts of variables — good and bad. Warner broke his ankle on Oct. 12, so the wild-card round (Jan. 10-12) would be 13 weeks since the injury,” Barrows wrote.

Here are the odds he gave:

Wild-card round: 16 percent

Divisional round: 44 percent

Championship round: 78 percent

Super Bowl: just-try-and-stop-him percent

Warner has spent his entire career with the 49ers after being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Before getting injured, Warned had 28 solo tackles with two forced fumbles in six games, and he played every regular-season game up until the injury. So, it is a big blow to the defense, and while there is some hope, it seems a deeper playoff run would give Warner even better chances to return to the field this season.