Though free agency is almost a month old at this point, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still finding value in the weeks leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft.

That's right, after watching certified franchise legends like Mike Evans and LaVonte David leave the Sunshine State for the greener pastures of San Francisco and retirement, respectively, the Bucs are bringing back one of their own, re-signing offensive tackle Justin Skule after spending the 2025 season with the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Buccaneers signed veteran offensive tackle Justin Skule,” Schefter wrote.

Initially drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the 49ers, Skule was released in 2022 and landed on the Buccaneers' practice squad a few days later. Over his three seasons in Tampa Bay, Skule appeared in 35 games with five starts, playing a total of 396 snaps mostly in 2024.

After a strong showing for Todd Bowles and company in 2024, Skule signed with the Vikings in 2025 as a depth piece behind Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, starting nine of the 16 games he appeared in for 578 total offensive snaps – the most of his career in a single season. Skule ranked 47th among 89 qualifying offensive tackles in overall offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus, and will now slot in behind Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke as a reliable veteran tackle.

Currently holding the 15th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, plus one more selection in each round, the Buccaneers now have the depth needed to go best player available at offensive tackle without having to force a pick early on.