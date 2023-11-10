A new NHL 24 update added Boston Bruins' legend Bobby Orr to the game. Players can now get access to a unique player item and several...

A new NHL 24 update added Boston Bruins' legend Bobby Orr to the game. Players can now get access to a unique player item and several others rewards to show off in HUT and World of Chel. The announcement comes right after the launch of Patch 1.2, which addressed several issues across several modes. Overall, the new addition should satisfy both Bruins fans and those who love the history of the sport

Boston Bruins Legend Bobby Orr Hits The Ice In NHL 24 Today

Bobby Orr makes his NHL 24 debut in this latest update. Overall, the latest update adds a Bobby Orr Player item and themed Bruins Gear, usable in both HUT and World of Chel. Additionally, Orr is free for all players who login before 1/2/24. So you've got plenty time to pick him up and get these rewards:

Ultimate Team:

Base Bobby Orr Item in a free HUT Pack

Bruins Centennial Uniforms

Bobby Orr Master Item (Available in Gallery of Greats HUT Event)

Orr Themed HUT Moments (X2)

Overall, HUT team users seem to get the most out of this new release. However, World of Chel players at least get something too.

World of Chel:

Bruins Centennial Jersey

In case you don't know, Bobby Orr is a former NHL defenceman. In his first 10 seasons, he helped take the Bruins to 3 Stanley Cup Finals, winning two times in the process. The 1979 Hall-Of-Fame inductee also remains the only defenceman to win two Art Ross trophies. He played 10 seasons with the Bruins before playing in Chicago for two more years. He unfortunately retired at the age of 30 due to injuries, but he still remains one of the best players in NHL history.

Overall, the free update, which comes right after the patch, is a nice added touch for fans of the game. We certainly look forward to what else EA Sports plans to release during the lifespan of NHL 24.

The NHL 24 Bobby Orr update dropped November 9th, so he's yours whenever you feel like getting on some Chel.

NHL 24 out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

