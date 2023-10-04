Perhaps the most satisfying thing to do in NHL 24 is starting a fight with a player on the other team. Something about beating your opponent to a pulp just feels so satisfying. So how do you perform this action in NHL 24? We created a guide on how to both start and win fights in NHL 24. Without further ado, let's get right into it.

How Do You Fight In NHL 24?

To start a fight in NHL 24, simply double tap triangle (Playstation) or Y (Xbox), typically before the puck drops during a face off, or after the whistle's been blown to stop the play. However, NHL 24 has multiple ways to start a fight or engage in one.

If you hit another player hard, causing them injury, their teammate might come after you. Additionally, opponents might want to start fights should you commit any action deemed unnecessary or rough. When they come your way, simply press Triangle or Y to engage in battle with them.

Overall, starting a fight in NHL 24 takes a few moments but just needs to be done at the right times. However, now you need to know how to win fights and walk away standing.

How To Win Fights In NHL 24

To win a fight in NHL 24, you throw punches with the right analog stick. Use the Left Trigger (or L2) to grab your opponent, and the Right (R2) to dodge their punches. However, fighting means a lot more than just putting in the correct button combination.

To win a fight, you should only start them with your toughest players. Typically, you want to pick players with good strength ratings, and good physical builds. Be sure to also check their fight attribute, so you know who on your team is best suited for a brawl. We created a list of a few players:

Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers)

Alex Ovechkin & Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals)

Jamie Oleksiak (Seattle Kraken)

Ryan Reaves (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Ross Johnston (N.Y. Islanders)

Radko Gudas (Anaheim Ducks)

Feel free to check the NHL 24 Ratings website to look up the strongest players on your favorite team. Overall, you probably get the gist at this point.

And that wraps up our guide on how to fight in NHL 24. We hope this helps you pulverize anyone on the ice who thinks about crossing your path.

NHL 24 just launched yesterday for X-Factor Edition owners on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The game officially releases this Friday, just in time for the upcoming NHL season.

