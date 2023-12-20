This seemingly small update actually makes a big difference in the long run

A new NHL 24 Gameplay Tuner Update dropped this week, making improvements based on Community Feedback. Overall, these Tuner updates are nothing new to the series, but always feel nice to see. Making changes based on fan response leads to the best way of polishing your game. Without further ado, let's check out everything new in the NHL 24 Gameplay Tuner Update.

NHL 24 Gameplay Tuner Update Patch Notes – All Improvements For December 2023

A new #NHL24 Gameplay Tuner and Roster Update will be released at 1 PM ET. Changes include:

Decreased CPU Teammate Penalties

Decreased Charging Penalties

Increased Pass Intercept reaction time

Community Feedback: CPU Teammates are taking too many penalties, which can be frustrating as it feels out of the user’s control. Reduced the chance of CPU Teammate Penalties by adjusting the default setting of the CPU Teammate Penalty slider setting from 15 to 5.

NHL 24 Gameplay Tuner Update – Community Feedback: Charging penalties called too often. This especially occurs on Shoulder Checks where the hitter is veering into the check. Increased the amount of frames a Skater must be traveling in a straight line for a Shoulder Check to be considered for a Charging Penalty.

Community Feedback: Defenders who are facing the puck do not attemp to intercept a hard pass. This especially occurs making the pass tight to their body. This is allowing offensive players to force charge passes through well positioned defenders for close cross crease goals. Greatly increased the base pass intercept reaction time for skaters. Increasing their ability to attempt pass intercepts quicker especially when facing the puck.

Community Feedback: Holding RB/R1 and RS to Flip Dump takes too long to charge and makes using this action too ineffective, especially when under pressure or when trying to use this on the forecheck to get a puck deep. Increased the speed to fully charge up a Flip Dump by 20%.

Community Feedback: While carrying the puck, Skaters with a higher speed attribute can be caught by a skater with a lower speed attribute. The Puck-Carrier speed penalty reduces the differentiation between skaters. Can lead to small confusion with new players who aren’t familiar with this system. Increased Puck-Carrier skating speed by 2%. Increased Back Skating speed by 2% to keep speed balanced with Puck Carrier speed. Increased the Wheels X-Factor Zone Ability bonus by 30%. Allow Skaters with this Zone Ability to skate at maximum speed. Increased the In Reverse X-Factor Zone Ability bonus to allow Skaters with this X-Factor to pivot faster.

Additional Fixes: Fixed an issue which caused a Pass while your team is offside to have a high chance of being bobbled



Overall, this seemingly small update actually makes a big difference in the long run. If EA Sports keeps rolling out monthly updates based on community feedback, the NHL 24 experience will only improve over time. Additionally, making decision based on Community feedback is a great way to win fan's hearts.

We look forward to the next gameplay tuner for NHL 24.

For more NHL and Gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.