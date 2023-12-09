NHL 24 Update Introduces 1.3.0 Patch & Player Class Tuning for WOC Season 2

Explore the latest NHL 24 1.3.0 patch, featuring key updates in World of Chel player classes, gameplay improvements, and more.

NHL 24 is set to roll out a comprehensive update with its 1.3.0 patch, coinciding with the commencement of World of Chel (WOC) Season 2. This update is poised to introduce substantial changes, especially in the player classes within World of Chel, targeting mid to large-size classes with enhanced adjustability within their set ranges.

Alongside these changes, the update also enhances Special Character Classes by boosting skater ratings, an improvement anticipated to enrich the gaming experience. It's important for players to note that these adjustments may lead to a reset in player class loadouts to default settings, requiring players to re-customize. However, all X-Factor and Boosts will continue to be accessible as before. These updates went live on Wednesday, December 6, at 1 pm ET.

A significant aspect of this update is its focus on community feedback, particularly in terms of gameplay. The 1.3.0 patch adjusts the frequency of boarding penalties, an issue raised by players, especially regarding shoulder checks that appeared too far from the boards or misaligned. This patch revises the logic behind assessing boarding penalties, now considering only the initial frames of the hit reaction.

Furthermore, the patch addresses various gameplay issues, including those related to interference calls, infrequent crashes during EASHL 6v6 gameplay, and exploits like returning the puck to the stick after a fake or lacrosse flip pass.

Another notable feature of the update is the introduction of a flex celebration option. This feature allows players to choose between customized (WOC/Signature) or random flex celebrations using the Y/Triangle button. The lighting for these flex moments has also been updated, now exclusively for goals scored by the home team, with specific conditions for lights down.

In Franchise Mode, the patch makes several improvements, such as correcting the appearance of the Anaheim Ducks coach in both Franchise and Be A Pro modes and enhancing the logic behind rookie signings.

The Creation Zone also sees improvements, particularly in the display of home and away customizations in the World of Chel customization screen, ensuring a more seamless customization experience.

For World of Chel, the update tackles multiple crashes and issues, like crashes upon returning to the World of CHEL hub and incorrect displays of game modes in the Dressing Room drawer.

Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) players can expect user interface (UI) fixes on the Game Setup screen and resolutions to various issues in Objectives 2.0 and HUT Moments.

Lastly, the aesthetic aspect of the game gets a refresh with new and updated uniforms for NHL, ECHL, Canadian Hockey League, DEL, SHL, HockeyAllsvenskan, and National League, all added to NHL 24.

Overall, this extensive update is a deliberate move to enhance gameplay, respond to community feedback, and improve the overall gaming experience for NHL 24 players. It underscores the developers' dedication to continuous refinement and advancement of the gaming experience, aligning with the dynamic expectations of the gaming community.

For a detailed list and thorough descriptions of the updates and improvements, you can refer to the following comprehensive breakdown included in this article. This exhaustive compilation provides in-depth information on all the changes and enhancements incorporated in the 1.3.0 patch.

NHL 24 Patch 1.3.0 Notes

Other Gameplay Fixes

Fixed an issue where Shoulder Checks and Push Checks on opponents without the puck may not be called interference if they were within close range of the puck carrier.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur during EASHL 6v6 gameplay that could occur when shooting and getting hit.

Fixed an issue which allowed users to warp the puck back to their stick after faking, then performing a lacrosse flip pass.

Fixed an issue where a Timeout after a Penalty Shot whistle in EASHL 3v3 would not trigger correctly and provide the correct gameplay outcome.

Fixed an issue which prevented a user to manually line change when playing Be a Pro on Hybrid Controls.

Fixed an issue which allowed a user to avoid engaging in a fight by holding the Hip Check.

Presentation

Flex Moments Update

Celebration Selection

Users now have the choice to perform Flex Celebration. Y/Triangle performs customized (WOC/ Signature) or random Flex. All other buttons will perform celebrations from the Gameplay camera (NHL '23)

Auto celebrations (no button Pressed) for human players will result in a flex celebrations

Flex Lighting

Only goals scored by the home team will result in house lights coming down during Flex Moments.

Lights down will only occur on goals that tie the game, or when the home team has the lead

Misc

House lights do not come down as much during lights-down Flex moments

Removed volumetric spotlight effect

Cameras

Updated the True Broadcast (Legacy) cameras to better match real-life counterparts for all NHL teams

Franchise Mode

Fixed issue where the Anaheim Ducks coach always appeared as a female in Franchise & Be A Pro

Improved rookie signing logic will now include goalies

Balanced trade values for prospects

Creation Zone

Fixed an issue where the Home customization was displayed on the player while customizing the Away outfit and vice-versa in the World of Chel customization screen

World of Chel

Fixed a crash that would occur when returning to the World of CHEL hub after creating a club

Fixed a crash that rarely occurs when users were shooting in EASHL games.

Fixed an issue where the wrong game mode was shown in the Dressing Room drawer for EASHL Club Finals

Fixed an issue where users were able to View Battle Pass Rewards after being readied up in a dressing room.

Fixed an Unexpected Error that would rarely occur when selecting play next game in Ones Eliminator.

Fixed an issue where the Ice surface would be cleaned when seamless overtime begins in 3v3 Quickplay

Fixed an issue where interference calls were not being made when the puck carrier is near the skater being interfered with.

Fixed an issue where pausing the game and calling a timeout after a whistle for a penalty would result in the timeout not giving any stamina to the players

Hockey Ultimate Team

UI Fixes on Game Setup screen

Fixed an issue where some shots weren’t being registered in Objectives 2.0 and HUT Moments

Fixed an issue where one handed deke goals in HUT Rush were not registering

Fixed an issue where lacrosse deke shots were not registering

Uniforms

The following uniforms have been added or updated in NHL 24

NHL

Anaheim Ducks Anniversary Third

ECHL

Atlanta Gladiators Third

Greenville Swamp Rabbits – Third

Idaho Steelheads – Third

Kalamazoo Wings – Third

Norfolk Admirals – Third

Rapid City Rush – Third

Wichita Thunder – Third

Worcester Railers – Third

Canadian Hockey League

Red Deer Rebels – Third

DEL

Adler Mannheim – Home, Away and Third

Augsburger Panther – Home, Away and Third

Dusseldorfer EG – Home, Away and Third

EHC Red Bull Munchen – Home and Away

Eisbaren Berlin – Home and Away

ERC Ingolstadt – Home and Away

Fischtown Pinguins – Home, Away and Third

Iserlohn Roosters – Home, Away and Third

Kolner Haie – Home and Away

Lowen Frankfurt – Home, Away and Third

Nurnberg Ice Tigers – Home, Away and Third

Schwenninger Wild Wings – Home, Away and Third

Straubing Tigers – Home, Away and Third

Wolfsburg Grizzlys – Home, Away and Third

SHL

Timra IK – Home and Away

Vaxjo Lakers – Home and Away

HockeyAllsvenskan

AIK – Home and Away

Almtuna IS – Home and Away

BIK Karlskoga – Home and Away

Brynas IF – Home and Away

IF Bjorkloven – Home and Away

Mora IK – Home and Away

Ostersunds IK – Home and Away

Sodertalje SK – Home and Away

Tingsryds AIF – Home and Away

Vasterviks IK – Home and Away

National League

EHC Biel-Bienne – Home and Away

EHC Kloten – Home and Away

EV Zug – Home and Away

Fribourg-Gotteron – Home and Away

Geneve-Servette HC – Home and Away

HC Ajoie – Home and Away

HC Ambri-Piotta – Home and Away

HC Davos – Home and Away

HC Lausanne – Home and Away

HC Lugano – Home and Away

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers – Home and Away

SC Bern – Home and Away

SCL Tigers – Home and Away

ZSC Lions – Home and Away