NHL 24 Update Introduces 1.3.0 Patch & Player Class Tuning for WOC Season 2

NHL 24 is set to roll out a comprehensive update with its 1.3.0 patch, coinciding with the commencement of World of Chel (WOC) Season 2. This update is poised to introduce substantial changes, especially in the player classes within World of Chel, targeting mid to large-size classes with enhanced adjustability within their set ranges.
Alongside these changes, the update also enhances Special Character Classes by boosting skater ratings, an improvement anticipated to enrich the gaming experience. It's important for players to note that these adjustments may lead to a reset in player class loadouts to default settings, requiring players to re-customize. However, all X-Factor and Boosts will continue to be accessible as before. These updates went live on Wednesday, December 6, at 1 pm ET.
🚨Update to #NHL24 goes live tomorrow
Learn more ⤵️https://t.co/ckwZyWBZ6o
— EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) December 5, 2023
A significant aspect of this update is its focus on community feedback, particularly in terms of gameplay. The 1.3.0 patch adjusts the frequency of boarding penalties, an issue raised by players, especially regarding shoulder checks that appeared too far from the boards or misaligned. This patch revises the logic behind assessing boarding penalties, now considering only the initial frames of the hit reaction.
Furthermore, the patch addresses various gameplay issues, including those related to interference calls, infrequent crashes during EASHL 6v6 gameplay, and exploits like returning the puck to the stick after a fake or lacrosse flip pass.
Another notable feature of the update is the introduction of a flex celebration option. This feature allows players to choose between customized (WOC/Signature) or random flex celebrations using the Y/Triangle button. The lighting for these flex moments has also been updated, now exclusively for goals scored by the home team, with specific conditions for lights down.
In Franchise Mode, the patch makes several improvements, such as correcting the appearance of the Anaheim Ducks coach in both Franchise and Be A Pro modes and enhancing the logic behind rookie signings.
The Creation Zone also sees improvements, particularly in the display of home and away customizations in the World of Chel customization screen, ensuring a more seamless customization experience.
For World of Chel, the update tackles multiple crashes and issues, like crashes upon returning to the World of CHEL hub and incorrect displays of game modes in the Dressing Room drawer.
Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) players can expect user interface (UI) fixes on the Game Setup screen and resolutions to various issues in Objectives 2.0 and HUT Moments.
Lastly, the aesthetic aspect of the game gets a refresh with new and updated uniforms for NHL, ECHL, Canadian Hockey League, DEL, SHL, HockeyAllsvenskan, and National League, all added to NHL 24.
Overall, this extensive update is a deliberate move to enhance gameplay, respond to community feedback, and improve the overall gaming experience for NHL 24 players. It underscores the developers' dedication to continuous refinement and advancement of the gaming experience, aligning with the dynamic expectations of the gaming community.
For a detailed list and thorough descriptions of the updates and improvements, you can refer to the following comprehensive breakdown included in this article. This exhaustive compilation provides in-depth information on all the changes and enhancements incorporated in the 1.3.0 patch.
NHL 24 Patch 1.3.0 Notes
Other Gameplay Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Shoulder Checks and Push Checks on opponents without the puck may not be called interference if they were within close range of the puck carrier.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur during EASHL 6v6 gameplay that could occur when shooting and getting hit.
- Fixed an issue which allowed users to warp the puck back to their stick after faking, then performing a lacrosse flip pass.
- Fixed an issue where a Timeout after a Penalty Shot whistle in EASHL 3v3 would not trigger correctly and provide the correct gameplay outcome.
- Fixed an issue which prevented a user to manually line change when playing Be a Pro on Hybrid Controls.
- Fixed an issue which allowed a user to avoid engaging in a fight by holding the Hip Check.
Presentation
Flex Moments Update
Celebration Selection
- Users now have the choice to perform Flex Celebration. Y/Triangle performs customized (WOC/ Signature) or random Flex. All other buttons will perform celebrations from the Gameplay camera (NHL '23)
- Auto celebrations (no button Pressed) for human players will result in a flex celebrations
Flex Lighting
- Only goals scored by the home team will result in house lights coming down during Flex Moments.
- Lights down will only occur on goals that tie the game, or when the home team has the lead
Misc
- House lights do not come down as much during lights-down Flex moments
- Removed volumetric spotlight effect
Cameras
- Updated the True Broadcast (Legacy) cameras to better match real-life counterparts for all NHL teams
Franchise Mode
- Fixed issue where the Anaheim Ducks coach always appeared as a female in Franchise & Be A Pro
- Improved rookie signing logic will now include goalies
- Balanced trade values for prospects
Creation Zone
- Fixed an issue where the Home customization was displayed on the player while customizing the Away outfit and vice-versa in the World of Chel customization screen
World of Chel
- Fixed a crash that would occur when returning to the World of CHEL hub after creating a club
- Fixed a crash that rarely occurs when users were shooting in EASHL games.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong game mode was shown in the Dressing Room drawer for EASHL Club Finals
- Fixed an issue where users were able to View Battle Pass Rewards after being readied up in a dressing room.
- Fixed an Unexpected Error that would rarely occur when selecting play next game in Ones Eliminator.
- Fixed an issue where the Ice surface would be cleaned when seamless overtime begins in 3v3 Quickplay
- Fixed an issue where interference calls were not being made when the puck carrier is near the skater being interfered with.
- Fixed an issue where pausing the game and calling a timeout after a whistle for a penalty would result in the timeout not giving any stamina to the players
Hockey Ultimate Team
- UI Fixes on Game Setup screen
- Fixed an issue where some shots weren’t being registered in Objectives 2.0 and HUT Moments
- Fixed an issue where one handed deke goals in HUT Rush were not registering
- Fixed an issue where lacrosse deke shots were not registering
Uniforms
The following uniforms have been added or updated in NHL 24
NHL
- Anaheim Ducks Anniversary Third
ECHL
- Atlanta Gladiators Third
- Greenville Swamp Rabbits – Third
- Idaho Steelheads – Third
- Kalamazoo Wings – Third
- Norfolk Admirals – Third
- Rapid City Rush – Third
- Wichita Thunder – Third
- Worcester Railers – Third
- Canadian Hockey League
- Red Deer Rebels – Third
DEL
- Adler Mannheim – Home, Away and Third
- Augsburger Panther – Home, Away and Third
- Dusseldorfer EG – Home, Away and Third
- EHC Red Bull Munchen – Home and Away
- Eisbaren Berlin – Home and Away
- ERC Ingolstadt – Home and Away
- Fischtown Pinguins – Home, Away and Third
- Iserlohn Roosters – Home, Away and Third
- Kolner Haie – Home and Away
- Lowen Frankfurt – Home, Away and Third
- Nurnberg Ice Tigers – Home, Away and Third
- Schwenninger Wild Wings – Home, Away and Third
- Straubing Tigers – Home, Away and Third
- Wolfsburg Grizzlys – Home, Away and Third
SHL
- Timra IK – Home and Away
- Vaxjo Lakers – Home and Away
- HockeyAllsvenskan
- AIK – Home and Away
- Almtuna IS – Home and Away
- BIK Karlskoga – Home and Away
- Brynas IF – Home and Away
- IF Bjorkloven – Home and Away
- Mora IK – Home and Away
- Ostersunds IK – Home and Away
- Sodertalje SK – Home and Away
- Tingsryds AIF – Home and Away
- Vasterviks IK – Home and Away
National League
- EHC Biel-Bienne – Home and Away
- EHC Kloten – Home and Away
- EV Zug – Home and Away
- Fribourg-Gotteron – Home and Away
- Geneve-Servette HC – Home and Away
- HC Ajoie – Home and Away
- HC Ambri-Piotta – Home and Away
- HC Davos – Home and Away
- HC Lausanne – Home and Away
- HC Lugano – Home and Away
- Rapperswil-Jona Lakers – Home and Away
- SC Bern – Home and Away
- SCL Tigers – Home and Away
- ZSC Lions – Home and Away