During the NHL Winter Classic on TNT this New Year's Day, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman teased an international in-season tournament, according to Jon Morosi of NHL Network:

@NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said on @NHL_On_TNT moments ago that the league will announce a “best-on-best” in-season international tournament ‘relatively soon.'”

It's likely that the NHL saw the success that the NBA had with their in-season tournament. After years of rumors, the NBA just saw the league's inaugural tournament lead to higher quality games, viral performances, and somewhat higher ratings.

The NHL has the advantage of being a significantly international league, even more so than the NBA. The idea of a tournament that features American or North American players vs. the best from across the world is certainly intriguing and is something that could draw eyeballs during the regular season – something that the NHL desperately desires.

The Golden Knights played against the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic, and Vegas made an interesting entrance, one that Elvis Presley would be proud of.

As the Golden Knights' charter bus pulled up to T Mobile Park in Seattle, fans anxiously awaited their exit. However, the audience got more than they expected after every player on the bus walked out dressed as Elvis:

The Kraken, meanwhile, walked out onto the ice while people were throwing fish at players:

As for the game itself, there wasn't anything fishy on the part of the Kraken, who humbled the Golden Knights on both ends of the ice for a 3-0 victory.