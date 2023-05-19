Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

After stepping down from coaching in 2021, Joel Quenneville is expected to meet with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to discuss reinstatement into the league following the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Sources say NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will meet with veteran coach Joel Quenneville as soon as the season ends to review his status,” wrote TSN Insider Darren Dreger on Friday.

Quenneville resigned as the coach of the Florida Panthers in Oct. 2021, after an investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal of former player Kyle Beach by team video coach Brad Aldrich.

Beach said at the time that it was impossible for the former Hawks coach not to know about the allegations of sexual assault against Aldrich, per The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun.

“Following Quenneville’s resignation, Bettman said in a statement that the league agreed with Quenneville’s decision to resign,” wrote LeBrun. “The statement came after a meeting with Quenneville in which all parties agreed it was no longer appropriate that he continue as coach of the Panthers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bettman said should Quenneville wish to re-enter the league in some capacity in the future, he’ll have to meet with the commissioner ‘in order to determine the appropriate conditions under which such new employment might take place.'”

It looks like that meeting between Bettman and Quenneville will be taking place after the playoffs, sources have told both TSN and The Athletic.

The 64-year-old Joel Quenneville was replaced behind the Panthers bench by Andrew Brunette, who was subsequently fired after the team was swept in the second-round last season by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Paul Maurice took over as the head coach prior to the 2022-23 season, and has led Florida to their first Eastern Conference Final appearance since 1996. They won Game 1 in a thrilling 4OT marathon in Carolina against the Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Despite strong feelings by many inside the hockey world towards Quenneville’s handling of the sexual assault against Kyle Beach, he remains the second-winningest coach in NHL history, winning three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015.