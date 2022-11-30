Published November 30, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

On Wednesday night, the NHL and its fans were witnesses to a ridiculous scoring performance by the Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings. The final score of that game read 9-8, with the Kraken coming away with the victory in overtime, thanks to the 17th and final game of the contest that was scored by Andre Burakovsky — his second of the night — on the power play.

If it felt like the final score was something you’d never seen before in a game that went to overtime, it is because the NHL actually had never had a finish like that before. According to OptaSTATS, it’s the first time in the history of the league that an overtime game had ended with both teams combining for at least 17 goals. It almost looked like two bad football teams played at Crypto.com Arena.

Moreover, it’s just the seventh game over the last 30 seasons that saw at least 17 goals scored in total. The last time that happened was just last February when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings in regulation, 10-7.

Most combined goals in a game – Last 30 seasons (1992-93 to present):

18- SJ 10-PIT 8 (Jan 13/96)

17- @SeattleKraken 9-LAK 8 (Tuesday)

17- DET 11-STL 6 (Nov 25/92)

17- BUF 11-NYR 6 (Dec 31/92)

17- BUF 10-DET 7 (Feb 24/93)

17- WPG 9-PHI 8 (Oct 27/11)

17- TOR 10-DET 7 (Feb 26/22) pic.twitter.com/ivc3sSwVUs — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 30, 2022

The King and the Kraken already had six goals between them in the first period. Anze Kopitar put Los Angeles on the board first just 16 seconds into the contest, but the Kraken responded with back-to-back goals before Viktor Arvidson netted one right back followed by an Alex Wenneberg power-play score. Gabriel Vilardi concluded the scoring in the first period, also on the man advantage.

Both teams obviously did not stop there, as they continued to go back and forth. The Kraken would twice hold a two-goal lead in the second period but the pesky Kings would come back each time and later forced overtime with a goal by Mike Anderson with a little over six minutes remaining in the third period.

Just looking at the scoring summary of this game is breathtaking — and exhausting.

The Kraken extended their win streak to six games — including three victories in overtime — after beating the Kings, who have now lost five of their last six outings.