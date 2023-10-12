The NHL has hockey franchises stationed all around North America. From the East Coast to the West Coast, there are dozens of teams for fans in different locations to choose from. Of course, the league also has several teams in Canada. Recent NHL news has the league mulling the opportunity to play games in Mexico City, per ESPN. Although there were no mentions of moving an actual team to the city, the prospect of hosting games there opens great opportunities for NHL teams and fans.

The NHL eyes games in Mexico City

The chief content officer for the NHL, Steve Mayer, commented on the leagues' interest in the new venue.

“Mexico City is on the shortlist because our teams are very interested in going there and exploring that market,” Mayer said on ESPN's “The Drop” podcast. In addition, Mayer talked about how the league gets inquiries from all over the world from people who believe hockey can be viable in their respective countries.

If the league played exhibition games in Mexico City, it would provide teams the opportunity to play in a different market and engage a more diverse fanbase. Playing exhibition games in such a place also gives the NHL the opportunity to explore new potential franchise locations.

The league has already expanded into a different country. Canada hosts seven different NHL teams. Mexico City is still in North America, so theoretically, it would not be too hard for the league to expand there.

As the NHL opens its 2023-24 season, fans have plenty to be excited, for both now and future.