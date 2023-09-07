After 13 seasons, 736 games and eight NHL clubs, defenseman Michael Del Zotto is retiring from professional hockey, he announced on Wednesday.

“Today is a bittersweet day,” Del Zotto posted on Instagram. “I was fortunate enough to play 14 years of professional hockey. The blood, sweat, tears, broken bones, triumph, heartbreak and sacrifice were worth every second. So were the many amazing relationships I made along the way.”

The 33-year-old scored 63 goals and 262 points in regular season contests for the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, St. Louis Blues, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and New York Rangers.

He added three goals and 12 points in 32 Stanley Cup Playoff games, winning the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. Although he didn't suit up for the team in the postseason after being traded from the Ducks in February of 2019, he still had his name engraved on the Stanley Cup as he played more than 41 regular-season games in 2018-19.

Del Zotto suited up for seven contests with St. Louis, 12 with Anaheim and 23 with Vancouver.

The Canadian was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick by the Rangers at the 2008 NHL Draft, and played the beginning of his career with the Blueshirts before being traded to the Predators in 2014.

He made an immediate impact in New York, scoring nine goals and 37 points in 80 games in the Big Apple as a rookie in 2009-10; he was subsequently named to the NHL All-Rookie team.

After a career that stretched over a decade, Del Zotto was sent to the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators a quarter into the 2021-22 season, and never played another NHL game. In 2022-23, he finished with 41 points in 65 AHL games for the San Diego Gulls and Charlotte Checkers.

“This version of myself is ready to take on the next chapter of life full steam ahead,” Del Zotto finished. “I am ready to explore the world and be challenged in new ways. Most importantly, I am excited for more time with my family and the opportunity to make up for all the quality time I've missed.”

Michael Del Zotto will be remembered as an elite D-man in his prime.