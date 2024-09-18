After 13 seasons in the NHL, two years overseas, and representing Canada on the national stage Tyler Ennis is hanging up the skates, officially. The veteran forward who helped make the Buffalo Sabres watchable a decade ago announced the decision using an Instagram post.

A sub-six-foot winger out of Edmonton, one of the best Sabres players of all time hit all the right notes while leaving the rink.

“I want to begin by thanking the organizations I was fortunate enough to play for, especially the incredible equipment managers, medical teams, coaches, trainers, and all of the staff that made going to the rink every day so special,” posted Ennis. “To my teammates, it was a privilege being with you all and I’m honored to share our life-long brotherhood. To Willie Desjardins and the Medicine Hat Tigers, Eustace King and O2K Sports Management, your help and guidance will always be appreciated and remembered.”

“Finally, to my mom and dad. I a forever grateful for the sacrifices you made while I chased my dream,” Ennis continued. “Your endless support was the foundation of my hockey career. I love you both and look forward to life's next chapter together. As I officially walk away from hockey, I can't help but feel indebted to the game that has given me so much – the greatest game on earth.”

Tyler Ennis earned every inch on the ice

Ennis walks away one of the most accomplished hockey players to ever grace the ice. He may not be known by the casual fans who have a hard time naming an All-Star past Wayne Gretzky but Ennis earned every inch of respect from those who shared the ice. No one gets the privilege of an over 700-game NHL career any other way.

The 34-year-old spent 13 years in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Ottawa Senators. Ennis finishes a respected run with 144 goals and 346 points in the regular season and another four goals and 12 points in 24 playoff appearances. He had two shots at the Stanley Cup (2010, 2011) with the Sabres and got one gold medal from the World Championships with Team Canada.

Buffalo got three 20-goal seasons out of the 2008 draft selection and the Sabres have had no luck since trading Ennis away. His best days were long gone though, so Ennis decided to take his name out of the free agent hat before NHL training camps kick off.

Thankfully, hockey fans will not have to go far to hear from the beloved veteran. Ennis is already sounding off on the new generation, including Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid.

That's a top-shelf goal of a story to start the media career if Ennis wants to go that direction.