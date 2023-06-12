Just over the weekend, two of the most famous Waynes in the world met in person, with the GOAT Wayne Gretzky and rapper Lil Wayne running into each other during Game 4 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers down in Sunrise.

Wayne Gretzky even shared a photo of him with his hand around Lil Wayne.

Apparently, just like Wayne Gretzky, Lil Wayne is right above it when it comes to the action in the Stanley Cup Final. Lil Wayne is a huge celebrity himself, still capable of filling arenas, but even the great Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. can't pass up on the chance to take a photo with the undisputed greatest hockey player of all time and the man everyone knows simply as The One.

In 2005. Lil Wayne said that he's the best rapper alive. People can debate that claim all they want, but there's nothing to argue about Wayne Gretzky's status as the best ever to do it on the ice. Lil Wayne has multiple records going platinum, while Gretzky still has an incredibly long list of records that have yet to be broken even after over two decades into his retirement from the game.

Indeed, it's the Waynes' world and we are all just living in it.

Meanwhile, the Stanley Cup Final continues this coming Tuesday, with the Golden Knights looking to finish the series in Game 5 in Las Vegas.