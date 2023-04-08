The sport of hockey continues to rise in popularity in recent years, and a big reason for that is the amount of young talent that continues to occupy the league on an annual basis. With that being said, let’s take a look at our NHL odds series where rookies galore will be the headline as we make our 2023 Calder Trophy winner prediction and pick.

In recent seasons, superstar names like Cale Makar, Elias Pettersson, Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, Patrick Kane, and Alex Ovechkin have all been named the top first-year players over their respective careers. Clearly, much can be said about an individual’s skillset when they win this award, as a promising and successful future could be in store for this year’s winner.

Here are the NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: 2023 Calder Trophy Odds

Matty Beniers: -750

Stuart Skinner: +850

Mason McTavish: +2000

Owen Power: +2000

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Matty Beniers Could Win

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Not only is Beniers the favorite rookie to win the 2023 Calder Trophy, but he also has transformed himself into a freak of nature as a dynamic center for the playoff contender Seattle Kraken. In his first season at the professional level, Beniers has racked up a total of 56 points and has become a promising young, central figure for the still brand-new Seattle Kraken franchise. With four games remaining on Seattle’s scheduled slate, Beniers has a chance to contend for the 60-point mark with some more stellar play down the stretch.

Why Stuart Skinner Could Win

With the second best-odds to win, the one and only goaltender on this list has an outside shot to get his hands on the Calder Trophy, and some outstanding starts in the next week could further solidify his case to be a part of the discussion in the final act of the season. Believe it or not, a goalie hasn’t won the award since 2008-2009 season when Steve Mason happened to take home the Calder as the net-minder for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Certainly, Skinner’s chances aren’t high to win, but he is more than deserving with a solid .911 save percentage and a not-too-shabby 26-14-5 record.

Why Mason McTavish Could Win

Not needing that much of an introduction, the speedy and potent 20-year-old center for the Anaheim Ducks has shown glimpses of his potential this season. While his numbers don’t necessarily jump out at you on paper, McTavish’ future skill set has Ducks fans salivating at the mouth. Of course, McTavish hasn’t potted a goal since March 12th, so having him be a part of this list might be a what “could be” scenario as a promising and flashy skater in this league.

Why Owen Power Could Win

Tied with McTavish at +2000 to win the award, Owen Power is also another one of those players that could be a standout player a few seasons from now. The number one overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Power has impressed even in limited action. Alas, Power has only recorded four goals throughout the campaign, but his passing vision is what has impressed most in his rookie season. Thanks to his unselfish play, the 20-year-old from Alberta has tallied 30 assists en route to showing off his tremendous ability to get teammates involved.

Final 2023 Calder Trophy Winner Prediction & Pick

Even though Stuart Skinner has been a fantastic addition to an already championship-contending Oilers squad, there truly is only one name that has the overall pedigree to be named the Calder Trophy winner this season. Regardless, the future of this league looks brighter than ever!

Final 2023 Calder Trophy Winner Prediction & Pick: Matty Beniers -750