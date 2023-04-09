The Colorado Avalanche are on the road to take on the Anaheim Ducks. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Avalanche-Ducks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Avalanche have clinched a playoff berth, but their first place spot in the Central division is not safe. Their 48-24-6 record has earned them 102 points on the year. They hold the top spot, but are tied with the Dallas Stars. The Minnesota Wild are hot on their tails with 100 points. Colorado has been able to earn the top spot by winning eight of their last 10, including their last four. The Avalanche are playing some of their best hockey as they look to successfully defend their Stanley Cup title from last season. Colorado last played on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Denis Malgin scored twice while Alexander Georgiev made 38 saves in their 4-3 win.

The Ducks have struggled all season long. Anaheim is has the third least amount of points in the NHL with 57. The Ducks are on a 10 game losing streak and have gotten just one point in those 10 games. The Ducks were in Arizona Saturday night and lost a close one in overtime 5-4. Adam Henrique scored twice in the loss while Derek Grant and Ryan Strome had two assists each.

These two teams have split the two games they have played this season. In each game, the winner has scored five goals.

Here are the Avalanche-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Ducks Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-130)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (+108)

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Ducks

TV: TNT

Stream: N/A

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

Colorado is hot in their last 10 games. They have won eight of those games while scoring four or more goals in seven of those 10 games. They are averaging four goals a game in their last 10. When the Avalanche score four or more goals, they have a record of 29-3-1. If the Avalanche can get to the four goal mark, they should be able to easily win this game.

The four goal mark should not be hard to reach as the Ducks are one of the worst goaltending teams in the NHL. Anaheim gives up the most goals per game (4.08) and allows teams to fire the most shots in the NHL. The Ducks have allowed 200 more shots than the next team. The Avalanche will be able to get shots on net in this one, and as long as they do that, they will handle this game easily.

Why The Ducks Could Cover The Spread

Anaheim needs to win this game on the offensive side of the ice. In their win against the Avalanche, the Ducks scored five goals. In that game, Frank Vatrano had a hat trick while Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish each added a goal. 13 different skaters took a shot in the game. This is the kind of offense the Ducks will need if they want to win this game.

There are two players important to Anaheim that have not been mentioned yet. Those players are Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry. Anaheim has spread out their goal scoring, but Zegras and Terry have recored the most points on the team. If these two players can have a good game, the Ducks should keep it close.

Final Avalanche-Ducks Prediction & Pick

Anaheim is on a 10 game losing streak and they are looking forward to the offseason. The Avalanche still have something to play for, and will come out as hot as they possibly can. As long as the Avalanche do not take the Ducks lightly, they should skate away with the win in this one comfortably.

Final Avalanche-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (-130), Over 6.5 (-122)