The Colorado Avalanche face off with the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night! Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out an Avalanche-Sharks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Avalanche find themselves in a tight Central division race down the final stretch of the season. They have 96 points and trail the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild by just two points. Colorado has been playing some good hockey trying to catch the division the leaders. They have won eight of their last 10 games. In the last game, Colorado defeated the first place Stars 5-2. Nathan MacKinnon netted two goals while Valeri Nichushkin, Logan O’Connor and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal.

The Sharks have been eliminated from the playoffs for quite some time now. They have just 59 points on the season, but have won their last three games. They have wins over the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets and most recently, the Arizona Coyotes. San Jose scored seven goals in their win over Arizona. Noah Gregor recorded a hat trick in the win while Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves.

The Avalanche beat the Sharks 6-0 at the beginning of March. These teams will meet Tuesday and Thursday night to finish the season series.

Here are the Avalanche-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Sharks Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-106)

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-113)

Over: 6.5 (-108)

Under: 6.5 (-112)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Sharks

TV: NBC Sports California, Altitude

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

Colorado has played well in their past ten games. They have scored 3.8 goals per game in their last 10 while allowing just 2.2. They have scored four or more goals six times in their last 10 games. When Colorado scores four or more goals, they have a record of 26-3-1. The four goal mark is very reasonable considering the Sharks have given up 3.9 goals per game in their last 10 games.

Alexander Georgiev is expected to start in net for Colorado in this one. Georgiev is top five in record and save percentage and top 15 in goals allowed per game (2.54). San Jose is one of the worst offensive teams in the league ranking in the bottom 10 in goals scored. Georgiev was able to shutout the Sharks in March as Colorado allowed only 13 shots on net. If the Avalanche defenders can make it that easy on the goaltender again, this should be an easy win.

Why The Sharks Could Cover The Spread

San Jose will need to continue their good play from Erik Karlsson if they want to win this one. He has been facilitating the offense nicely with eight assists in his last five games. Karlsson is third in the NHL in assists and he will have to find the open man plenty of times in this game if San Jose wants to keep it close. Logan Couture has three goals in his last four games and Noah Gregor is coming off a hat trick. The Sharks will need to win this one on the offensive side of the ice, so those three players are going to be crucial.

Final Avalanche-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Sharks have been playing well, but the Avalanche have been playing better. Colorado should come into this one and win by two or more. Expect them to have a big game shooting the puck.

Final Avalanche-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (-106), Over 6.5 (-108)