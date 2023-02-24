It’s a potential first-round playoff preview as the Colorado Avalanche play the Winnipeg Jets. Skate in Canada with us as we share our NHL odds series, make an Avalanche-Jets prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Avalanche are coming off a 6-5 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers. Initially, things looked bad as they trailed 4-2 heading into the third period. Nathan MacKinnon scored 26 seconds into the period to cut the deficit to 4-3. Then, the Avs allowed a goal a few minutes later to fall back down two goals again. But Logan O’Connor cut the deficit once more with a goal at the halfway mark. Later, Artturi Lehkonen tied it with a goal with over four minutes left. The game headed into overtime. Next, as overtime was about to expire, Mikko Rantanen blasted the game-winning goal to seal the come-from-behind overtime win. The Avalanche won despite going 0 for 4 on the powerplay. Likewise, they won 53 percent of their faceoffs and blocked 22 shots.

The Jets are coming off a 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders. Unfortunately, Nikolaj Ehlers tallied the only goal, happening on the powerplay. The Jets took 26 shots and won 59 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they went 1 for 4 on the powerplay and killed all four penalties. But the Islanders outhit them 23-13.

The Avalanche come into this matchup with a record of 31-19-5. Additionally, they are 17-10-1 on the road. The Avs are 6-2-2 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Jets are 35-22-1. The Jets are 20-8 at home. Also, the Jets are 4-6 over their last 10 games. The Jets have won both games against the Avalanche. Significantly, the Jets defeated the Avs 4-3 in Denver and shut them out 5-0 in Winnipeg. The Jets are 4-4-2 over 10 games against the Avalanche. Likewise, they are 7-2-1 over 10 home games against the Avalanche.

Here are the Avalanche-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Jets Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-220) ML (-111)

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (+220) ML (-108)

Over: 6 (+100)

Under: 6 (-122)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Jets

TV: ESP+, TSN3 and ALT

Stream: NHL

Time: ET/PT

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Avalanche continue to limp on. Moreover, they are still without Gabriel Landeskog, who has not played a regular-season game this season. But he is set to likely return on March 15. Additionally, Cale Makar is out for the next two games due to a concussion. Makar has missed nine games this season. However, the Avs are 7-1-1 without him.

MacKinnon and Rantanen have kept the Avs afloat. Significantly, MacKinnon has 19 goals and 48 assists, while Rantenen has 36 goals and 30 assists. They lead an offense that ranks just 24th in goals and 25th in shooting percentage. However, they are ninth on the powerplay.

Alexandar Georgiev will likely make the start for the Avs. Significantly, he is 23-12-4 with a goals-against average of 2.72 and a save percentage of .917. He backstops a defense that is fifth in goals allowed but 19th on the penalty kill.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can garner some opportunities on the powerplay. Then, they must get their shots past goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets are making strides as they continue to march toward the playoffs. Now, they face a Colorado team they may face again in the playoffs and have shown their ability to beat the Stanley Cup champions twice.

Kyle Connor has 26 goals and 40 assists. Likewise, defenseman Josh Morrisey has 11 goals and 48 assists. Pierre-Luc Dubois has 24 goals and 31 assists. Meanwhile, Mark Scheifele has 34 goals and 18 assists. These four backstops an offense that ranks 16th in goals, 11th in shooting percentage, and 11th on the powerplay.

Hellebuyck continues to be one of the best goalies in the NHL. Now, he hopes to continue his strong play over the last couple of months. Hellebuyck comes into this showdown with a record of 26-17-1 with a goals-against average of 2.39 and a save percentage of .925. Significantly, he plays behind a defense that is fourth in goals allowed and second on the penalty kill.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can avoid taking penalties to give the Avs extra chances on the powerplay. Additionally, they must strike early to force the Avs to play on their heels.

Final Avalanche-Jets Prediction & Pick



We will likely see these two face off in the first round. However, the Avs have not proven they can beat the Jets yet. The last time the Jets played the Avs at home, they destroyed them. Therefore, expect Winni[eg to capitalize on the Colorado injuries and win this one.

Final Avalanche-Jets Prediction & Pick: Winnipeg Jets ML (-108)