The Colorado Avalanche will battle the Los Angeles Kings tonight, with both looking to gain momentum for the playoffs. We are in Los Angeles, sharing our NHL odds series, making an Avalanche-Kings prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Avalanche destroyed the San Jose Sharks 6-2. Ultimately, Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick, along with an assist to lead the Avs. Nathan MacKinnon added a goal and three assists. Furthermore, Alexandar Georgiev made 21 saves. The Avalanche fired off 31 shots. Also, they won 48 percent of their faceoffs.

The Kings lost 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights. Unfortunately, they fell behind 4-0 after the first period. The Kings trailed 5-0 before finally scoring a goal. Sadly, it was not a good night for goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who allowed five goals before the Kings pulled him. Phoenix Copley relieved him and stopped all 22 shots. The Kings lost despite winning 50 percent of their faceoffs. Additionally, they went 1 for 1 on the powerplay and allowed a powerplay goal. The Kings blocked 17 shots.

The Avalanche are persevering, despite Gabriel Landeskog missing the entire season with an injury. Significantly, the Avs are 47-24-6. The Avalanche are also 8-2 over the past 10 games. Likewise, they are 26-11-1 on the road. The Kings are 45-24-10. Also, they are 5-4-1 over 10 games. The Kings are 25-10-4 at home.

The Kings have won both games this season which were in Denver. However, the Kings are 2-8 over 10 games against the Avalanche. The Kings are also 3-6-1 over the past 10 games at home against the Avalanche.

Here are the Avalanche-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Kings Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+195)

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-240)

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Kings

TV: ESPN+, Bally Sports West and ALT

Stream: NHL

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Avalanche continue to deal with nagging ailments. Unfortunately, Landeskog is not the only one that is not available. Cale Makar suffered a new injury recently and again will miss more time. Ultimately, it is another roadblock for a team that is getting ready to defend their championship.

MacKinnon is having another good season, with 37 goals and 67 assists, including 10 powerplay goals. Also, Rantanen has 52 goals and 46 assists, including 11 powerplay goals. Makar is out, and the Avs will miss his 17 goals and 49 assists. Therefore, someone else must step up. Samuel Girard is an option on the defensive end. The Avs need scoring and need health. Therefore, it is next man up. The Avalanche are currently 14th in goals, 17th in shooting percentage, and fifth on the powerplay.

Georgiev will likely make the start today. Thus, he will play behind a defense that is fourth in goals allowed and 16th on the penalty kill.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they gain multiple chances on the powerplay. Moreover, they must prevent the Kings from gaining chances and not take needless penalties.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are back in the playoffs. Now, the goal is to keep the momentum going as they play out the stretch of the final regular season games. The Kings have an offense that can score but are also hurting.

Kevin Fiala has been an excellent addition to the Kings. However, he is currently out with an injury, and the Kings may not bring him back until he is fully healthy. Fiala has 23 goals and 49 assists. Meanwhile, Anze Kopitar continues to excel. He has 27 goals and 42 assists. Now, the Kings will look to him to carry the load with Fiala out. Adrian Kempe continues to thrive, with 36 goals and 24 assists. Likewise, Viktor Arvidsson has 25 goals and 30 assists. These skaters lead a Los Angeles team that is 10th in goals, 14th in shooting percentage, and third on the powerplay.

Copley comes into this game with a record of 24-5-3 with a goals-against average of 2.60 and a save percentage of .905. Ultimately, he plays behind a defense that is 17th in goals allowed and 24th on the penalty kill.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can score early and often. Then, they must avoid taking penalties to give the Avs too many chances.

Final Avalanche-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Avs and Kings are both hurting. However, these teams typically play close games and I expect more of the same. Look for the Avalanche and the Kings to battle to the very end and ensure this is an entertaining game. Therefore, do not expect a winner until the last minute.

Final Avalanche-Kings Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-240)