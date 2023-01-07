By RB Hayek · 4 min read

It will be a Western Conference Final rematch as the Colorado Avalanche face the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place on Saturday. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Avalanche and the Oilers will meet for the first time since the Avs swept them in the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, both teams have struggled this season and may not even make the playoffs.

The Avalanche lost 4-2 to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night at Rogers Arena. Substantially, they led 2-0 before withering it away with three second-period goals. Mikko Rantanen had a powerplay goal in the first period, and Samuel Girard tallied a goal in the second. However, Nathan Mackinnon struggled with a minus-2 and only mustered three shot attempts. Also, the Canucks pelted goalie Alexander Georgiev with 42 shots. The Colorado defense played a sloppy game, allowing Vancouver to dictate things.

The Oilers defeated the New York Islanders 4-2 on Thursday night at Rogers Place. Significantly, Leon Draisaitl had one goal and one assist, including a powerplay goal. Connor McDavid distributed two assists, and Kailer Yamamoto delivered a beautiful shorthanded goal in the first. Also, Jack Campbell had 20 saves. The Oilers won despite winning only 47 percent of their faceoffs. Moreover, they converted 1 of 4 powerplay chances.

The Avalanche took two of three games from the Oilers last season during the regular season before sweeping them in the playoffs. Additionally, the Avs are 5-4-1 over the last 10 games at Rogers Place.

The Avs are struggling to stay alive in the playoff race, sitting at 19-15-3 and three points behind the Oilers for the final wildcard spot. Also, they are 10-8 on the road. Colorado is also 4-5-1 over its last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Oilers are 21-17-2 and clinging to the final wildcard spot. The Oilers are 10-11-1 at Rogers Place. Consequently, they are 4-4-2 over their last 10.

Here are the Avalanche-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Oilers Odds

Colorado Avalanche: +1.5 (-230)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+184)

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Oilers

TV: ESPN+ TVAS, ALT & CBS

Stream: NHL

Time: 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Avalanche desperately needs Gabriel Landeskog back. Unfortunately, he has not played a game this season as he recovers from knee surgery.

Rantanen leads the team with 26 goals and 22 assists, including five powerplay goals. Additionally, Mackinnon has nine goals and 27 assists, with four powerplay markers. Cale Maker has nine goals and 26 assists, with four tallies on special teams. Meanwhile, Artturi Lehkonen has nine goals and 17 assists, with five powerplay tallies. But the offense has struggled, ranking 26th in goals and 29th in shooting percentage. However, the Avs also ranks eighth on the powerplay.

Goalie Alexander Georgiev has fared well this season, going 15-10-3 with a goals-against average of 2.69 with a save percentage of .915. Additionally, they are seventh in goals allowed. But the Avs struggle on the penalty kill, ranking 20th in the NHL.

The Avalanche could cover the spread if they can score early and take the momentum away from the Oilers. Additionally, they must do everything in their power to stop McDavid and Draisaitl.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers should be one of the top teams in the NHL. Instead, they are barely struggling to hold water in the tough Western Conference, clinging onto the last wildcard spot.

McDavid continues to shine with a league-leading 33 goals and 42 assists. Also, Draisaitl has 22 goals and 38 assists. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has contributed with 19 goals and 29 assists. Moreover, the Oilers have another weapon in Zach Hyman, who has 18 goals and 24 assists. Defenseman Tyson Barrie has five markers and 23 assists. Ultimately, these players have contributed to an offense that ranks second in goals. The Oilers are also fifth in shooting percentage and the best team in the league on the powerplay.

Defense and goaltending have been the issue in Edmonton. Unfortunately, neither of their goalies is performing well. Stuart Skinner is 12-10-1 with a goals-against average of 2.88 and a save percentage of .914, while Jack Campbell is 9-7-1 with a goals-against average of 3.69 and a save percentage of .878. The Oilers are 22nd in goals against and 24th on the penalty kill.

The Oilers could cover the spread if McDavid and Draisaitl get things going and Edmonton capitalizes on the powerplay. Additionally, the defense must prevent Rantanen and Mackinnon from scoring.

Final Avalanche-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The lines for this game are ridiculous. Also, it is difficult to trust either team to cover. But these teams still are capable of putting up points. Therefore, expect both to show up for this one and lead us to an entertaining high-scoring finish.

Final Avalanche-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-104)