The Chicago Blackhawks will face off against the Dallas Stars. Come to Texas with us as we share our NHL odds series, make a Blackhawks-Stars prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Blackhawks are coming off a stunning 3-2 shootout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Initially, it appeared they were headed toward another loss as they trailed 2-1 going into the final minute. But the Blackhawks stunned everyone with 54 seconds left in the game when Tyler Johnson blasted a one-timer to tie it at 2-2 and send it into overtime. Then, Patrick Kane blasted a game-winner off a relay pass to seal the overtime win. Or so we thought! The refs reviewed this and determined that Kane’s spectacular shot occurred just a millisecond after the buzzer rang. Therefore, the goal did not count, and we went into the shootout. After two scoreless rounds, Johnson emerged as the hero once more and sealed the game with a shootout goal.

The Stars are coming off a 4-1 loss at home to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Initially, they fell behind early. But they entered the third period embroiled in a 1-1 tie. However, the wheels fell off in the third period, and they collapsed, allowing three goals. Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves but could not do much else as his defense failed him, and his offense gave him almost no support. Likewise, the Stars won only 46 percent of their faceoffs and whiffed on their only powerplay chance. The Jackets also outhit them 25-12.

The Blackhawks come into this game with the third-worst record in hockey at 19-32-5. Additionally, they are 7-16-2 on the road. The Hawks have gone 5-4-1 over their past 10 games and even won three in a row. Meanwhile, the Stars are coming into this game with a record of 30-15-12. The Stars are 15-7-7 at home. Likewise, they are 3-2-5 over their past 10 games. The Stars have led at one point in all five overtime losses. Thus, they must defend better in the final period.

Here are the Blackhawks-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Stars Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +2.5 (-154)

Dallas Stars: -2.5 (+126)

Over: 6 (-104)

Under: 6 (-118)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs. Stars

TV: TNT

Stream: NHL

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

Why The Blackhawks Could Cover The Spread

The Blackhawks have been in the hockey news a lot lately, but it has not been due to their success. Instead, it is all about the trade rumors regarding Kane. Many expect the Blackhawks to trade him to a contender, possibly the New York Rangers. However, for now, he remains a Blackhawk. Kane will look to keep contributing for the Blackhawks, and it has not been a great season statistically for him. So far, Kane has 14 goals and 27 assists, with two powerplay snipes. The points have come recently, however, and Kane looks to stay hot.

The only other real options on the Hawks are Max Domi and Seth Jones. Ultimately, Domi has 15 goals and 27 assists, with seven powerplay goals. Jones has 14 goals and 14 assists, with eight snipes on the powerplay.

Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber will likely tend the net. Significantly, he is 4-1 with a goals-against average of 2.77 and a save percentage of .912. He backs up a defense that ranks 25th in goals allowed and 22nd on the penalty kill.

The Blackhawks will cover the spread if they can generate some goals early. Then, they must keep the Stars on their heels.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars are the best team in the Western Conference. However, they are not without their flaws and must do whatever it takes to correct them over the last couple of months before the playoffs begin.

Jason Robertson is their best player, with 34 goals and 37 assists, including seven snipes on the powerplay. Likewise, Joe Pavelski continues to produce, with 14 goals and 36 assists, including seven conversions on the powerplay. Roope Hintz is awesome, with 27 goals and 27 assists, with five goals on the powerplay. Finally, Jamie Benn continues to deliver, with 22 goals and 25 assists, including 10 powerplay conversions. These four lead an offense that is 13th in goals, 16th in shooting percentage, and fourth on the powerplay.

Jake Oettinger is the guy in the net with a record of 23-7-8, a goals-against average of 2.20, and a save percentage of .926. Likewise, he plays behind a defense that ranks second in goals allowed and fourth on the penalty kill.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can blow out the Hawks early. Additionally, they cannot go into the third period with a one-goal lead because the game will likely go into overtime when they allow the game-tying goal.

Final Blackhawks-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Blackhawks are terrible. However, the Stars do not blow teams out of the water. Expect the game to be at least as close as two goals.

Final Blackhawks-Stars Prediction & Pick: Chicago Blackhawks: +2.5 (-154)