The Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the new jersey devils Thursday night! Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out a Blue Jackets-Devils prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Blue Jackets are looking forward to the season being over. They are the worst team in the Eastern Conference and are tied for the least amount of points in the NHL. They have just seven points in their last ten games, and lost their last time out. In that game Tuesday night, Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic scored goals.

The Devils are on a different path this season. They are second in the Metropolitan division and trail the Carolina Hurricanes by three points with four games to go for the top spot in the division. New Jersey has won just five of their last 10 games, but they were able to pick up the win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night. Dawson Mercer recorded a hat trick while Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves in the 5-1 victory.

These two teams have met twice this season. New Jersey took both games and will look to sweep the season series with a win.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Devils Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (+155)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (-188)

Over: 6.5 (-150)

Under: 6.5 (+122)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs. Devils

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, MSG Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Blue Jackets Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jackets will need to play their best game. They will not win this game if they try to hang with the Devils scoring wise. The Blue Jackets will need to toughen up on defense and take pressure off their goaltender. Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start in goal for Columbus and he is having a tough year. This means players such as Boone Jenner, Adam Boqvist and Johnny Gaudreau are going to have to do their best to take pressure off the goaltender. Whether it is controlling the puck, blocking shots or winning face-offs, the Blue Jackets can not allow the Devils to have a lot of shots on net.

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

On the road, the Blue Jackets have won only nine games and they give up 4.1 goals per game. To make matters worse for them, the Blue Jackets have given up 5.4 goals per game in their last 10 games. Columbus has given up four goals or more in eight of their last 10 games. The Devils are sixth in the NHL in goals per game and fourth in shots. If New Jersey can put shots on net, they will score goals in bunches this game, so the four goal mark is not unreasonable at all. When the Devils score four or more goals, they have a record of 32-3-1. This game will be won comfortably if the Devils are able to get to the four goal mark, and they have done it twice already in April.

Final Blue Jackets-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Devils are clearly the better team, and they still have something to prove as the season ends. Expect New Jersey to handle Columbus with ease in this one.

Final Blue Jackets-Devils Prediction & Pick: -1.5 (-188), Over 6.5 (-150)