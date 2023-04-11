It’s an end-of-season Eastern Conference clash as the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Philadelphia Flyers. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Flyers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention, and the Blue Jackets are the worst team in the Eastern Conference. The Blue Jackets have a laundry list of injuries, including Patrick Laine. They have just one win in their last eight games and have been getting blown out in many of them. The Flyers’ biggest news of the last month came off the ice, and they have lost seven in a row.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Flyers Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-146)

Philadelphia Flyers: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs. Flyers

TV: NBCSP/BSOH

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PMPT

Why The Blue Jackets Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jackets have to get more shots on goal. They have gotten to the thirty-shot marker just once in their last nine games, and they gave up six goals on 36 shots in that one to take the loss. The shotting needs to start with their leading goal-scorer Boone Jenner. Jenner has just nine shots in five games in April and has only gotten to four shots one time in their last 11 games. He is also becoming a defensive liability. He is giving the puck away, not slowing guys down in front of him, and is -5 in plus/minus so far this month.

If you are going to get shots off and score goals, you need guys to set you up. Johnny Gaudreau has been that guy for the Blue Jackets this year but has not been doing his job in April. He only has two assists in the five games, and both of those games are in the win. In the last six games he has gotten an assist, the Blue Jackets have won four of them. Those are the last four times the Blue Jackets have won a game as well.

Michael Hutchinson is expected to start in goal. It will be just his ninth start of the season, but they have not gone well. He has just one win in his eight previous starts on the year. He currently has a save percentage of .868 on the season and has only one start in which he had a save percentage over .900 this year. That one game was a 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins at the end of March. If he can repeat that performance, the Blue Jackets will not be playing against the same level of defense and should get the win.

Why The Flyers Could Cover The Spread

The Flyers were still in the hunt for the playoffs after a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on March 28th. Since then, the Flyers have lost seven straight games. They are struggling to score, only getting over the three-goal marker one time in those seven games. That is also the only game they got a point in, taking Ottawa to overtime. It is not for lack of shots, but they are not controlling the puck offensively and not getting into prime scoring positions.

The bigger issue for the Flyers has been stopping the puck from going into the net. They are giving up the prime scoring positions to other teams and have given up four or more goals in each of their last seven games. This is as much a defensive and turnover issue as it is goaltending. They have lost the turnover battle in each of the last seven games, and have allowed the other team to lead in puck control.

Carter Hart is expected to be in goal tonight. He had a four-game winning streak at the end of March which kept the Flyers in the playoff race, but his last two games have been poor. Against Dallas, he allowed four goals on 30 shots and took the loss. He was even worse against the Islanders. He allowed three goals on 18 shots, for a .833 save percentage, and was pulled before the third period. Hart needs to go back to what he was doing in March, but prolonged down streaks are nothing new for him. Hart lost six in a row from February 11th to March 1st.

Final Blue Jackets-Flyers Prediction & Pick

Neither team is playing well at all right now. The Blue Jackets cannot score, and the Flyers cannot stop anyone from scoring. One of those will give way tonight. The Blue Jackets are missing a ton of players, but still have their top-scoring options on the ice. The Flyers seem to have lost all confidence in their ability to play quality hockey. They are taking poor shots from the blue line and not crashing the net after. This is leading to quick offensive possessions and easy goal-scoring opportunities the other way. The goalies have not been able to bail them out, and they have lost. That continues tonight as Hart struggles, Jenner scores and Columbus gets the win.

Final Blue Jackets-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets +1.5 (-146)