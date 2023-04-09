The Boston Bruins are the road facing off with the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday! Check out our NHL odds series as we give out a Bruins-Flyers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bruins have been the best team in the NHL all season. With 129 points, the Bruins are the best team in the league by 20 points. They have just three games remaining on their schedule including Sunday, and if Boston wins just one of those games, they will break the NHL single season win record. The Bruins are currently on a five game win streak and have won nine of their last 10. Boston took on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday and took home a close 2-1 victory on home ice. Pavel Zacha scored both goals while Linus Ullmark made 29 saves in the win.

Philadelphia is not enjoying the same success this season. They have 71 points on the year and were eliminated from playoff contention a while ago. The Flyers have won just four of their last 10, but have lost their last six games. Philadelphia traveled to New York to take on the Islanders in their last game. They were shutout on the night and had to use two different goaltenders.

These two teams have met twice earlier this year. The Bruins won both matchups, outscoring the Flyers 10-1 in those games.

Here are the Bruins-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Bruins-Flyers Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+100)

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Bruins vs. Flyers

TV: TNT

Stream: N/A

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are the best team in the league and it is because they get it done on both sides of the ice. Offensively, they have scored 3.61 goals per game on the year, good for second in the NHL. In both games against Philadelphia this season, the Bruins have score four goals and six goals. When Boston scores four or more goals this season, they have a record of 36-1-0. Consdering they have hit that mark in both games this season and the Flyers are bottom 10 in goaltending, this is not unrealistic. In the two games against the Flyers, Pavel Zacha has two goals and three assists. Boston will want him to lead the attack once again Sunday.

For as good as Boston is offensively, they are even better on the defensive side of the ice. They allow the least amount of goals per game with 2.09. They have had no trouble containing the Flyers this year as they have one shutout victory and gave up just one goal in the other game. Jeremy Swayman will be in goal for Boston in the game. Swayman is having a great season as he is third in goals allowed per game, fourth in save percentage and has four shutouts. If Swayman were on any other team, he would be the main starting goaltender. Despite him being the second option for Boston, he is still very good and should be able to have a good game in this one.

Why The Flyers Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia will need to win this one in net. Scoring multiple goals on Boston is hard enough. If the Flyers begin to allow multiple goals in each period, they will not be able to catch up. Philadelphia will have Felix Sandstrom in net for this game. He is not the best option, so the Flyers defensemen will have their work cut out for them. The Flyers average 17.25 blocks per game. They will need to block the open shooting lanes a lot in this game. Philadelphia might end the game with a few extra bruises, but if they can keep the Bruins from getting shots on net, they will give themselves a chance to stay in this game.

Philadelphia needs to play physical as well. They are second in the NHL in hits per game with 27.29. If they can up the physicality of the game and frustrate Boston, they will give stay in this game. The Bruins will give the puck away, so if the Flyers can make Boston think twice before making a move down ice or on the boards, they should keep themselves in the game.

Final Bruins-Flyers Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia has been struggling lately, and the Bruins are chasing a record. Expect the away team to come in and roll through this one.

Final Bruis-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Bruins -1.5 (+100), Over 5.5 (-132)