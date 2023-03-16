It is a clash north of the borders, as the best team in the NHL, the Boston Bruins, head to Winnipeg to take on the Winnipeg Jets. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Jets prediction and pick.

The Bruins recently just became the fastest team ever to 50 wins in a season. They are coming off their second straight loss though, the last time to the lowly Chicago Blackhawks. This is the first time all year that the Bruins have failed to record a point in the standings in back-to-back games. They only have one other losing streak of two or more games, but the three-game skid saw them record a point in overtime in the middle. Winnipeg finds themselves four points up on Nashville for the final wild-card spot, but with only 14 games left to go, every game matters.

Here are the Bruins-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Bruins-Jets Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+158)

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How To Watch Bruins vs. Jets

TV: NESN / ESPN+

Stream: NHLPP / ESPN +

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

While Boston has struggled in their two games so far on this road trip, they still come in with the second-highest goals-per-game total in the NHL. The offense could be better though. While Pastrnak did get an assist against Chicago, the teams leading scorer failed to get one in the back of the net for the second time in three games. He did get three shots on goal in the game though and continued to apply pressure on the Chicago D. Boston also played their winning formula in terms of shooting. Marchand had six shots, while Bergeron and Frederic each had five, as part of a 42-shot output for Boston. One of the reasons the Bruins score so much is them sitting top ten in the league in shots per game.

The big failure for Boston last time out was goaltending. Linus Ullmark leads the league in win-loss record, goals against average, and save percentage. Ullmark had his worst save percentage night of the season against Chicago, and only the seventh time in his 39 outings was Ullmark below .900 in save percentage. The five goals he gave up are tied for the most he has given up all year, with the other five-goal outing against the Penguins on November 1st.

Ullmark just had an off night, and Raddysh took advantage in the third period, notching a hat trick and leading the Blackhawks to a win. Ullmark bounces back though. In each of his prior sub-par performances this year, he has let in two or fewer goals in the next game. This could be a major issue for a Jets team that is middle of the pack in the NHL in scoring.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets are an interesting bunch. They are 20th in the NHL in shots, 15th in power-play goals, 18th in goals per game, and 13th in shot percentage. They give up more shots on goal than they take, are 12th in goals against per game, and 8th in save percentage. Nothing there spells a winning formula on a consistent basis, yet they do win! Kyle Connor leads the way for the Jets with 73 points, good for a tie for 20th in the NHL. Right behind him is Josh Morrissey with 67 points, and tied for 27th in the NHL.

On the goal front, Mark Scheifele leads the way with 38 goals, which is 9th in the NHL, as Connor and Morrissey set him up on a consistent basis. When these three get going, Winnipeg can score in bunches, as seen in recent outputs of five, seven, and five goals in their recent ten games.

In goal tonight should be Connor Hellebuyck. He has been hot and cold recently. Since the All-Star break, he has fives games with a save percentage over .900, and the Jets have won four of them. In the other six games in which Hellebuyck is under .900 on save percentage, the Jets have one once. That game required them to score seven goals and outscore the Oilers 7-5. Hellebuyck has been good his last two outings, and he could be heating up at just the right time.

Final Bruins-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Bruins have lost three in a row once all year long, and just possibly put up their worst performance of the year. It is hard to believe that the best team in the NHL, and potentially one of the best teams in a long time, will lose again tonight. It is entirely possible, as Winnipeg can put the pieces together for a win, but it is not worth picking against them in this situation.

Final Bruins-Jets Prediction & Pick: Bruins -1.5 (+158)