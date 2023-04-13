The new champion as the best regular season team ever, the Boston Bruins, travel to visit the team whose crown they stole, the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Canadiens prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Boston Bruins now hold the record for the most points in a regular season ever. They took that crown from their rivals, the Canadiens, who they face tonight. The Bruins have been on fire, winning seven straight games, and 14 of their last 15. Montreal is heading the other direction, coming off a loss last night to the Islanders, who clinched the playoffs in that win.

Here are the Bruins-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Bruins-Canadiens Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (-132)

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (+110)

Over: 6.5 (-108)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How To Watch Bruins vs. Canadiens

TV: TSN2, RDS, NESN

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

Why will the Bruins cover? They are amazing! They are getting a ton of shots on goal, with the Bruins being over 30 shots in each of their last ten games. Last night it was a 44-shot effort over the Capitals that gave them the win. They are scoring on the powerplay as well, with two power-play goals last night, and have nine power-play goals in their last ten games. They are killing the power play against them too. Last night was the first time a team scored a power-play goal against them in the last ten games. All around, the team is excelling on all aspects of the ice.

The Bruins are expected to start Jeremy Swayman tonight. He entered the game late last night against the Capitals, stopping all six shots he faced in their 5-2 win. Swayman has won his last 13 starts, and the Bruins have not lost a game started by him since February 11th. His save percentage since that loss is over .930, including three shutouts in that span. Swayman is playing like one of the best goaltenders in the league, and technically, he is the backup to Linus Ullmark.

If you are looking for a reason, not the pick the Bruins though, there is one. In their last 20 wins, they have covered just eight times. In that period, they have covered on the road in a win five of the last ten times. Even while being the better team, Boston does not blow out teams regularly.

Why The Canadiens Could Cover The Spread

Montreal continued to struggle on offense in their 4-2 loss to the Islanders. They allowed Brock Nelson to score twice against them and only got 19 shots on goal in the losing effort. The Canadiens have managed to get over thirty shots just one in their last seven games, it was also the only win they have had in their last seven games. Even worse, they are at 20 or fewer shots three times in their last seven, including the 19 last night. At the same time, teams are shooting a ton against them. Against Toronto, they gave up 46 shots, and last night it was 35 shots. They are also going to the box way too often. they have given up power plays goals in each of their last six games, including four of them against Toronto. The Islanders scored once last night in three chances against them.

The Canadiens are also failing to control the game. They have been negative in offensive puck control in six of their last seven. They have been below 50% in Corsi percentage in five of their last seven, and have not gotten above 55% once. A 55% Corsi percentage would show that the Canadiens controlled the game overall, while below 45% shows the other team had the dominant control. They have been below 45% twice in the last seven games, including a pitiful 24.2% in the 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

Samuel Montembeault will get the start in the net tonight for Montreal. He has a .903 save percentage on the season and has had some solid games. He was able to stop 24 of 26 against the Capitals and did save 47 of the 50 shots the Hurricanes sent his way. Last night was not one of his best though. He allowed four goals on 35 shots for a .886 save percentage. When he is below his season average year, the Canadiens typically do not win those games.

Final Bruins-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to pick against the Bruins, but the recent track record, combined with the fact that they have accomplished everything they set out to this year is cause for concern. Unless Boston is trying to just put the points record out of reach and do it against Montreal as an extra insult, this game may be close. Boston should win, as Montreal cannot score, but this will be a lower-scoring game.

Final Bruins-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Montreal +1.5 (+110) and Under 6.5 (-114)