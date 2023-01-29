The Boston Bruins will play for the second day in a row as they face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena. Skate past the blue line as we share our NHL odds series by making a Bruins-Hurricanes prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bruins are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Initially, it looked like the Bruins were on their way to a victory as they entered the third period leading 2-1. They allowed a goal in the third. Then, they retook the lead with 49 seconds left in the game thanks to a goal by David Pastrnak. However, they squandered the lead with three seconds left, thanks to a game-tying goal from San Reinhart. Things would end quickly in OT as Reinhart finished them off. Unfortunately, the Bruins struggled to capitalize on their chances, going 0 for 4 on the powerplay.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 5-4 overtime victory over the San Jose Sharks. Originally, it looked bad for Carolina as they trailed 4-2 with two minutes left. But the Canes quickly showed how good they were over the final two minutes. First, Sebastian Aho scored, and then Martin Necas tied the game with 12 seconds left in the game. Necas finished off the comeback with a goal in the extra period to seal the victory.

The Bruins enter this matchup with a record of 38-6-5. Also, they are 16-5-2 on the road. The Bruins are 7-2-1 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 31-9-8 as they enter this game. The Canes are 15-5-2 at the PNC Arena. Likewise, they are 6-2-2 over their previous 1o games. The Hurricanes are also 6-3-1 over the last 10 games against the Bruins.

Here are the Bruins-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Bruins-Hurricanes Odds

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-230)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+180)

Over: 6 (+106)

Under: 6 (-130)

How To Watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes

TV: ESPN+, BSSO, NESN and Sportsnet

Stream: NHL

Time: 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are the best team in the NHL. Significantly, they have covered every angle on the ice and are more powerful than ever. Pastrnak has 37 goals and 33 assists, with 14 powerplay conversions. Additionally, Brad Marchand has 16 goals and 30 assists, with eight markers on the extra-man attack. David Krejci has 12 goals and 28 assists, including three powerplay goals. Also, Patrice Bergeron has 18 goals and 20 assists, with six powerplay markers. These four lead a Boston team that has the second-most goals in the NHL. Likewise, the Bruins are third in shooting percentage and third on the powerplay.

Goalie Linus Ullmark will get the start today. Amazingly, he is having a career season with a record of 25-3-1 with a goals-against average of 1.86 and a save percentage of .931. Ullmark backs up the best defense in the NHL, as well as the best penalty kill.

The Bruins could cover the spread if they can find open shooting chances. Ultimately, the Hurricanes are one of the toughest teams to shoot against because of their press-style defense.

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes continue to amaze, winning games at a high rate. Therefore, expect them to put up a great fight and give the Bruins a battle. Necas leads the Canes with 21 goals and 23 assists, with six snipes on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Aho has 20 goals and 23 assists, with three conversions on the extra-man attack. Andrei Svechnikov has been good, with 19 goals and 20 assists, including four powerplay goals. Likewise, Brent Burns has eight goals and 25 assists, including two powerplay conversions. These skaters lead a Carolina team that is 14th in goals scored and 25th in shooting percentage. However, they are only 25th in shooting percentage.

Frederik Andersen suffered another injury this week but served as the backup on Friday to Antti Raanta. Therefore, there is a chance he may play today. But Carolina has not made a decision yet. Ultimately, these two back a defense that is third in goals allowed and ninth on the penalty kill. Can this defense stop the Bruins?

The Hurricanes could cover the spread if they play tight defense and prevent Pastrnak from skating all over them. Likewise, they must generate scoring opportunities.

Final Bruins-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Bruins are on a back-to-back. However, they still are one of the best teams in the NHL. They do not lose often. Therefore, expect them to keep this close and battle the Hurricanes to final buzzer. The Bruins will cover the spread and is the pick here.

Final Bruins-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-230)