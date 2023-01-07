By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

Two teams on the opposite side of the NHL Standings will face off on the ice for some weekend action as the Boston Bruins head out west to take on the San Jose Sharks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series where our Bruins-Sharks prediction and pick will be unveiled.

In the midst of a west-coast road trip that saw the Bruins beat the Kings in Los Angeles 5-2, this squad is like a locomotive traveling at high speeds that cannot be stopped. With only four losses in regulation, Boston already has 30 wins on the season and has lost only twice since Dec. 15th.

Unfortunately for the Sharks and their fans, the same kind of success that the Bruins have endured has not come nearly as much for San Jose. Entering tonight’s action, the Sharks possess a 12-20-8 record and have been even worse at home with a 4-10-6 mark. Regardless, San Jose has scored nine goals in their previous two games and at least played the Anaheim Ducks extremely tough in what ended up being a 5-4 defeat.

Here are the Bruins-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (-112)

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-108)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Bruins vs. Sharks

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:30 ET/7:30 PT

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

From top to bottom, there are very few teams around the National Hockey League that match up with the tenacious and physical brand of play that the Bruins love to enforce upon their opponents. Supplemented by the second-leading scoring offense at 3.76 goals per game and a defense that suffocates teams like a black hole in outer space, there are a multitude of ways that Boston can cover the spread later tonight.

To begin, the biggest reason why the Bruins are off to one of the best starts in NHL history is largely due to a great contribution from skaters that aren’t even considered Boston’s top stars. For example, it was center Trent Frederic who broke open a 2-2 tie game versus the Kings with a pair of goals that were only separated by only 34 seconds. Time and time again, Boston has proven that they have what it takes to get the job no matter who it is.

Outside of the fact that even the most unlikely of heroes can leave their imprint on tonight’s showdown, be on the lookout for the Bruins to grab an early advantage when it comes to a penalty-killing unit that is tops in the league. As it stands, the Bruins kill 85% of their opponents’ power-play opportunities as they rarely let pucks sneak past them when shorthanded. In addition, the Bruins also are converting on 28% of their own power-play chances. If Boston can dominate either aspect of the power play, then the Sharks won’t know what hit them.

Why The Sharks Could Cover The Spread

Alas, the Sharks enter this competition as massive underdogs but don’t tell this roster that. In fact, for as bad as San Jose has been on the ice this season, they surprisingly have gone an even 20-20 against the spread thus far.

While the saying is that good teams win and great teams cover, it may be slightly premature to put the Sharks in the latter category for obvious purposes. But regardless, hockey is a game where one lucky bounce of the puck can change the entire outcome.

Most likely, many bettors will be staying away on putting their hard-earned dollars on a below-average Sharks team, but that doesn’t mean that it is impossible for San Jose to cover. The one thing that the Sharks have going for them is the fact that they are prone in jumping out to big leads. However, these leads are often short-lived which was the case versus the cellar-dwelling Ducks when they choked 2-0, 3-2, and 4-3 leads. While the frustration is starting to boil over, the Sharks have to remain aggressive and active on the boards to withhold leads that they are capable of winning.

Despite the Sharks digging deep within themselves to find that closer mentality, things may be even easier if they can continue to feed one of their lone stars the puck in defenseman Erik Karlsson. At the moment, Karlsson has a 14-point streak entering play tonight and has shined the brightest when his teammates need him the most.

Final Bruins-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The bad news is that the Sharks won’t have much of a shot tonight, but the good news is that those who choose to side with the Bruins should be expected to make some good money!

