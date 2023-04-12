It’s game 82 of the season for the New York Islanders, and they are still alive in the playoff chase as they face the Montreal Canadiens. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Islanders prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Islanders once again control their playoff destiny. Last night the Penguins lost a game they were very much expected to win. This loss gave control of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference to the Islanders. The scenarios are simple for the Islanders. Win or lose in overtime and they are in. If they win and the Panthers lose tomorrow in regulation, they will face the Hurricanes. The Islanders win and the Panthers go to overtime or win, and they face the Bruins. If the Islanders lose, they will need a Pittsburgh loss to face the Bruins.

Here are the Canadiens-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Islanders Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (+119)

New York Islands: -1.5 (-142)

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Canadiens vs. Islanders

TV: SN1/MSGNS

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Canadiens Could Cover The Spread

Who will score for the Canadiens? Cole Caufield is out after opting for season-ending shoulder surgery. Caufield is still the team’s leading scorer, despite not playing in the last month and a half. Behind him is Nick Suzuki, who only has 24 goals on the season, and scored for the first time since the end of March in their 6-2 win over the Capitals. That Caps game has been all of their offense as of late. They have scored just 11 goals in the last six games, with six of them coming on that one night. In the next game, their 7-1 loss to Toronto, they managed to get only 21 shots on the net, a common theme for Montreal.

The Canadiens have managed to get over thirty shots just one in their last six games, it was also the only win they have had in their last six games. Even worse, they are at 20 or fewer shots twice in their last six, with a low of 14 against the Hurricanes. At the same time, teams are shooting a ton against them. Against Toronto, they gave up 46 shots, and the Hurricanes got 50. They are also going to the box way too often. they have given up power plays goals in each of their last five games, including four of them against Toronto.

Samuel Montembeault will get the start in the net tonight for Montreal. He has a .904 save percentage on the season and has had some solid games. He was able to stop 24 of 26 against the Capitals and did save 47 of the 50 shots the Hurricanes sent his way. His save percentage is solid enough in recent games that if Montreal can limit shots while getting a few more of their own, they will have enough to win the game.

Why The Islanders Could Cover The Spread

Zach Parise and the Islanders want to win a Stanley Cup. The Islanders have not done it in 40 years and Parise has never done it. First, they have to make the playoffs. They can ensure that tonight with a win over Montreal. While they would love to avoid Boston in the first round, making it is the first step. They get the benefit of being at home tonight, which is a big deal for them. At home on the season, they are 24-13-3, but on the road, they are just 17-18-6. Secondly, they may have a nearly full lineup. Oliver Wahlstrom is still done for the year, but Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov have a chance to play, and having their full complement out there is a huge bonus.

For the Islanders, the magic number is four. When they scored four or more goals, they are 9-0-1 in the last ten times they have hit that marker. In the last ten times, they have missed four goals they are 2-7-1. If they hit four goals, they should get the last point they need to make the playoffs. Brock Nelson is the leader in goals and points on the season for the team. In games he has scored in, the Islanders are 20-3-3. If he gets a goal tonight, the Islanders should win.

Protecting the net tonight should be Ilya Sorokin. On the season he is best in the NHL with six shutouts, the third-best save percentage at .925, and 6th in goals against average at 2.35. In most years he would be up to win the award for the top goaltender, but this year Linus Ullmark seems to be running away with that award. Against a team that struggles to get pucks on the net, his save percentage should shine, and the Islanders move on to the playoffs.

Final Canadiens-Islanders Prediction & Pick

It is not quite a win-or-go-home for the Islanders, but it is pretty close. Tonight, they should win. They are the better team. If the Islanders get shots on goal and limit Montreal’s chances, they will get to that four-goal marker and get the win. That is exactly what is seen tonight. Nelson scores, the Islanders get four, and Sorokin shuts down the limited attempts from Montreal. The Islanders eliminate the Penguins and it becomes the first time since 2006 that they miss the playoffs.

Final Canadiens-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Islanders -1.5 (-142) and Over 5.5 (-128)