The Montreal Canadiens face the Toronto Maple Leafs today. Join us at the Scotiabank Arena as we share our NHL odds series, make a Canadiens-Maple Leafs prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Canadiens are coming off a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes. Initially, they had a chance to win as they entered the third period embroiled in a 2-2 tie. But they collapsed in the third period by allowing four goals. Ultimately, the Habs won 46 percent of their faceoffs and allowed 41 shots. The Canadiens also went 1 for 3 on the powerplay but killed off all three penalties.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Significantly, they broke out early with three goals in the first period. The Leafs allowed a goal early in the second period but iced it with two more goals. Ultimately, William Nylander led them with one goal and two assists. Rasmus Sandin added one goal and one assist. Additionally, Auston Matthews added a goal and an assist. The Leafs took 42 shots on goal and won 56 percent of their faceoffs. However, they went 0 for 3 on the powerplay. Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves to help preserve the win. Additionally, they killed off all three penalties and blocked 13 shots.

The Canadiens come into this matchup with a record of 23-28-4. Also, they are 9-14-3 on the road. The Canadiens are 4-5-1 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Leafs are coming into this game with a record of 33-14-8. The Leafs are 21-6-4 at the Scotiabank Arena. Additionally, the Leafs are 6-3-1 over their past 10 games.

The Habs have surprisingly dominated this series, winning both games against the Leafs this season. First, they defeated the Leafs 4-3 in the season opener and then again 3-2 last month. The Habs are 7-3 in the past 10 games against the Leafs. However, they are 4-6 over the past 10 games in Toronto.

Here are the Canadiens-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Maple Leafs Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +2.5 (-138)

Toronto Maple Leafs: -2.5 (+112)

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How To Watch Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs

TV: ESPN+, TVAS, CBC and Sportsnet

Stream: NHL

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Canadiens Could Cover The Spread

The Canadiens are not a good team. Therefore, most expect them to lose on most nights. But for some reason, they perk up when they play against the Maple Leafs and has showcased it twice this season.

Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 17 goals and 25 assists. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield has 26 goals and 10 assists. Kirby Dach has 12 goals and 23 assists. Unfortunately, these three are part of a struggling offense that ranks 27th in goals, 22nd in shooting percentage, and 28th on the powerplay.

Jake Allen is the starting goalie and comes into the matchup with a record of 12-17-2 with a goals-against average of 3.42 and a save percentage of .895. Thus, it is his job to backstop a defense that ranks 28th in goals allowed and 29th on the penalty kill.

The Canadiens will cover the spread if they can score early. Moreover, they must avoid mistakes and reduce their penalties.

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

The Maple Leafs have an explosive offense but have not beaten the Habs yet. Now, they seek to avenge the two losses from earlier in the season. Mitchell Marner is the leader in Toronto with 19 goals and 46 assists, with six powerplay goals. Meanwhile, Nylander has 30 goals and 34 assists, with seven powerplay snipes. John Tavares comes into this matchup with 24 goals and 31 assists, with 10 snipes on the powerplay. Also, Matthews has 26 goals and 29 assists, with 10 powerplay conversions. These four power an offense that ranks seventh in goals, ninth in shooting percentage, and sixth on the powerplay.

John Woll makes the start for the Leafs and will play behind a defense that ranks seventh in goals allowed. Likewise, the Maple Leafs are also 13th on the penalty kill. The Maple Leafs have had issues laying hits and defending consistently. Therefore, they must cover up all angles on the ice to prevent the Habs from skating past them.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if they can score multiple times early. Then, they must shut down any chances for the Canadiens.

Final Canadiens-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Why would anyone give the Leafs a 2.5-point spread after their two losses to the Canadiens this season? Honestly, look at the Leafs and how they have played against the Habs. They might beat the Canadiens by two, but three might be a stretch. Furthermore, the Leafs have covered this spread (2.5) twice over 10 games at home against the Canadiens. You know what to do.

Final Canadiens-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Montreal Canadiens: +2.5 (-138)