The Vancouver Canucks are in St. Louis to take on the Blues Tuesday night! Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Canucks-Blues prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Vancouver is one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now. However, with 73 points and only nine games remaining, it could be too little too late. The Canucks are 8-2-0 in their last ten games and have won their last three. In their last game, the Canucks went down early after the first period in Chicago. They were able to come back in the second period and put up three goals in the third. Vancouver won the game 4-2 against the Blackhawks.

The Blues are on the verge of being eliminated from the playoffs. With 72 points, St. Louis is 13 points back from the second wild card spot. In their last ten games, the Blues have a record of 6-3-1. In the last game, the Blues gave up five first-period goals to Los Angeles. They did their best to make a comeback but ended up losing the game 7-6. Leading scorer Jordan Kyrou was able to net two goals in the loss.

The Canucks and Blues have met twice this season with each team winning the road game.

Here are the Canucks-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-260)

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+210)

Over: 6.5 (-130)

Under: 6.5 (+106)

How To Watch Canucks vs. Blues

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, SportsNet Canada

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Canucks Could Cover The Spread

Vancouver has been playing exceptionally well in the last ten games. They have scored 3.7 goals per game in that span. J.T. Miller is on a six-game point streak consisting of four goals and seven assists. The Canucks need Miller to continue this play as the game against the Blues will not be a defensive battle. Quinn Highes has eight assists in the last six games as well. Hughes has been doing a good job finding the open player and creating scoring chances. The Canucks will need strong play on the attack from both Miller and Hughes.

The Canucks have also been doing well in net. They give up 3.7 goals per game, but in their last ten, they have only allowed 2.1 goals. Thatcher Demko is expected to be in net for this game. In his last ten start, Demko has allowed more than two goals just twice. When the Canucks give up less than three goals, they have a record of 20-1-0. They may give up more than two in this game, but Demko has been playing well. If he stays strong in net, the Canucks have a great chance at winning this game.

Why The Blues Could Cover The Spread

St. Louis has been on a tear offensively. They have scored 4.3 goals per game in their last ten. In those games, they have scored four or more goals seven times. When St. Louis scores four or more goals, they have a record of 23-6-2. It is not easy to do, but they have had two straight six-goal games. The Blues will need to put puck in net to win this game.

St. Louis needs to keep Calle Rosen and Pavel Buchnevich on the ice for as long as possible. They are the only two players on St. Louis with an over 10 +/-. With those two players on the ice, good things happen for St. Louis. The Blues will have to win a high-scoring game in this one, so they will have to rely on Jordan Kyrou, Rosen, and Buchnevich.

Final Canucks-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Canucks have been scoring just as good as St. Louis. Vancouver has been playing better in net, though. Expect the Canucks to keep this one close.

Final Canucks-Blues Prediction & Pick: Canucks +1.5 (-260), Over 6.5 (-130)