The Vancouver Canucks take on the Los Angeles Kings Monday night! This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Canucks-Kings prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

The Canucks have 79 points on the season. They were elminated from the playoffs a while ago, but they have been playing well as of late. Vancouver has won five of their last 10 games only, but they are on a small two game win streak. Vancouver took on a strong Calgary Flames team on Saturday night. Elias Pettersson and Cole McWard scored in the win while Thatcher Demko recorded 41 saves on the night.

The Kings are third in the Pacific division with 100 points. They lead the Seattle Kraken by just two points, so they need to win these next couple of games. Los Angeles has not helped their case lately as they have lost their last three games. In the last game, the Kings hosted the Colorado Avalanche and lost a tight one 4-3. Adrian Kempe scored two goals while Viktor Arvidsson added one of his own in the loss.

These two teams have met three times this season. The Canucks won the first two games and the Kings won most recently.

Here are the Canucks-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Canucks-Kings Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-140)

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How To Watch Canucks vs. Kings

TV: Bally Sports West, Sportsnet Canada

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

Why The Canucks Could Cover The Spread

Vancouver scores 3.32 goals per game this season and 3.5 in their last 10. Elias Pettersson is 10th in the league in points and has three goals in three games against the Kings this season. Brock Boeser has three goals in three games against Los Angeles as well. The Canucks need these two players to have a good game in this one.

The Canucks have given up three goals or less in the two games they beat Los Angeles this season. When allowing three goals or less, they have a record of 27-8-1. Vancouver has struggled in net this season, but if the Canucks can limit the shots on net from the Kings, they will keep it close and maybe even win this game.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles scored four goals in their lone win this season against Vancouver. On the season, the Canucks are allowing the eighth most goals per game in the NHL. The Kings will lean on Adrian Kempe (four points in the last two games) and Anze Kopitar (four points in the last two games) to lead the charge if they want to win this game. When the Kings score four or more goals in a game this season, they have a record of 34-2-3. The Canucks are not strong in net, so the Kings will have a good chance to put up some goals in this one.

Final Canucks-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Canucks play well against the Kings this season. Vancouver is also 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Canucks should keep this one close, even if they do not win. If it is close, there will most likely not be a lot of scoring.

Final Canucks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Canucks +1.5 (-140), Under 6.5 (-114)