A pair of franchises playing for pride down the final stretch of the regular season will go toe-to-toe as the Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Canucks-Ducks prediction and pick will be made.

After being blanked 3-0 by the King late last night, the Canucks har hopeful that their offense comes out to play only 24 hours later. In the midst of a three-game road trip to end the season-long campaign, Vancouver has accumulated a 36-37-7 record overall up to this point and would want nothing more to wrap things up by finishing north of the .500 mark.

In unfathomable fashion, the Ducks are putting the finishing touches on one of the worst seasons in their franchise, as the pain that spews from this team’s spores is nearing its final destination. While this may be a relief to many Anaheim fans around the country, the players on this roster are hopeful that they can play some of their best hockey of the season in the final couple of games to carry some much-needed momentum into next year.

Here are the Canucks-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Canucks-Ducks Odds:

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+150)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Canucks vs. Ducks

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Canucks Could Cover The Spread

On paper, the Canucks have become a very streaky team by their standards which is one of the main reasons why Vancouver won’t be partaking in any postseason festivities this season. Nevertheless, the one common thing about this Canucks squad has been their ability to constantly reward its own bettors by covering the spread more often than not. In fact, the Canucks are an impressive 45-35 ATS this season and should not be taken lightly ahead of tonight’s contest.

One of the main priorities that the Canucks needs to account for in order to finish off the campaign on the right foot will need to be continuing their in-season dominance over the Ducks. Despite the lackluster season from Vancouver, the Canucks have at least racked up a perfect 3-0 record versus Anaheim and will look for the sweep later this evening. It also helps as a whole that the Canucks have managed to find a decent amount of success with new coach Rick Tocchet, as Vancouver is a combined 18-12-4 since he took over the reigns on Jan. 22nd.

All in all, the Canucks ability to find success will ultimately fall on the shoulders of Vancouver keeping the Ducks at bay. In their previous two meetings, the Canucks have only allowed three combined Ducks goals and have punished Anaheim in the shots-on-goal department. If Vancouver continues to have their way in the Anaheim zone, then this one won’t be very close.

Why The Ducks Could Cover The Spread

Multiple things can be true at once. Yes, the Ducks remain as one of the worst teams on ice during the 2022-2023 regular season, but they also do happen to boast a slew of young talent that is solely the only reason why Ducks fans are still tuning into games at this point in time.

With that being said, no promising skater may be as exciting than the 22-year-old center in Trevor Zegras who has quickly established himself as the future of this franchise. Believe it or not, but Zegras happens to lead the club in many statistical categories including goals, assists, and total points. Clearly, the raw talent remains evident, and few can doubt that Zegras will most likely make an impact in this one after back-to-back games recording at least one point.

Of course, the Ducks were only a few plays away from pulling off a massive upset over one of the top teams in the west in the Colorado Avalanche the last time out, as it was Anaheim that choked a two-goal lead with less than half of the third period remaining en route to their whopping eleventh-straight loss. As bad as that sounds, the Ducks can still cover the spread in this more favorable matchup by playing loose and relying on another youngster in Minnesota product Jackson LaCombe. LaCombe was just signed to an entry-level contract right out of college and will be another exciting prospect to keep an eye on and expect to make an impact in helping Anaheim cover.

Final Canucks-Ducks Prediction & Pick

One side is fairly below average, while the other is absolutely dreadful. Alas, it is wise to wager upon the squad that isn’t as bad as the other in the Canucks. All jokes aside, expect Vancouver to pull away late and send the Ducks packing on their way to a twelfth-straight defeat.

Final Canucks-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Canucks -1.5 (+150)