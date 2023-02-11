The Washington Capitals travel to Beantown to face off with the Boston Bruins. The All-Star Break is over as we share our NHL odds series, make a Capitals-Bruins prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The All-Star Break has passed, and now we are in the stretch run of the NHL season. Therefore, it is where all the teams that are contending for playoff spots will be grinding toward the end. The Capitals are clinging onto the second wildcard spot and are facing themselves with must-win situations. Meanwhile, the Bruins are the best team in the Eastern Conference and steamrolling everyone. If the season were to end today, the Capitals and Bruins would face off in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It is definitely a playoff matchup that we want to see.

The Capitals come into this matchup with a record of 27-20-6. Likewise, they are 13-12-3 on the road. The Caps are also 4-6 over their past 10 games. Conversely, the Bruins are 39-7-5. The Bruins are 22-1-3 at the TD Garden. Additionally, the Bruins are 7-2-1 over their previous 10 games. The Bruins are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Capitals. Also, the Bruins are 6-2-2 over 10 games against the Capitals at the TD Garden.

Here are the Capitals-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Capitals-Bruins Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-164)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 6 (-114)

Under: 6 (-106)

How To Watch Capitals vs. Bruins

TV: ABC, ESPN+, TVAS, and SN36

Stream: NHL

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why The Capitals Could Cover The Spread

The Capitals are an aging team. However, they still have the capability to put up points across the board. Washington has one of the best players in the world that is still producing.

Alexander Ovechkin continues to shine with 32 goals and 22 assists, with 10 powerplay goals. Unsurprisingly, Ovechkin is always a threat on the ice and the sniper on the extra-man attack. But Ovechkin needs help from his teammates. Thus, Evgeny Kuznetsov needs to produce. Kuznetsov has seven goals and 36 assists this season, with four notches on the powerplay. Now, he must help Ovechkin keep the Caps alive. Dylan Strome is another option. Significantly, he has 11 goals and 25 assists, with three conversions on the powerplay. These three help a Washington offense that ranks 15th in goals, 18th in shooting percentage, and 19th on the powerplay. Therefore, the Capitals must do more work to improve this offense and give the Capitals a chance to win.

Darcy Kuemper is the likely starting goalie for the Capitals. Thus, he must play his best game to have a shot at beating the Bruins. Kuemper is 15-14-4 with a goals-against average of 2.62 and a save percentage of .915. Substantially, he can help protect a defense that is 13th in goals allowed and ninth on the penalty kill.

The Capitals will cover the spread if they can generate some powerplay chances and stay on the offensive. Then, they must avoid mistakes and penalties and not give Boston any extra chances.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are one of the hottest teams in the league. Now, they look to keep the momentum going after the All-Star Break and into the postseason. They can hurt you in every way.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals and 34 assists, including 14 markers on the powerplay. Ultimately, he is an elite playmaker all over the ice and a guy the Bruins treasure. Brad Marchand is their second-best option and delivers for Boston. Significantly, Marchand has 16 goals and 30 assists, with eight powerplay conversions. David Krejci is another option, with 12 goals and 30 assists, including three powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron has 18 goals and 20 assists, with six powerplay markers. These players lead a Boston offense that is second in goals, fifth in the shooting percentage, and fifth on the powerplay.

Linus Ullmark will likely start today. Significantly, he is 26-4-1 with a goals-against average of 1.90 and a save percentage of .937. Ullmark leads a Boston team that is the best in goals allowed and first on the penalty kill.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can force Washington into making mistakes. Then, they must skate circles around the Washington defense and find ways to generate multiple chances.

Final Capitals-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Capitals are not the same team they were three years ago. Moreover, the Bruins are on fire right now. It will be an interesting playoff preview. However, expect the Bruins to overpower the Capitals and win this showdown by two goals.

Final Capitals-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+134)